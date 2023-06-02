How do you remove a mite from a honey bee’s back? Ask these 5th graders

“Yep, that’s what attaches into the bees,” said Weiland, who is also director of operations for Knapp Nectar in Eagle, Colorado.

“Similar to a tick sort of?” asks Dias.

“Exactly. So we get lyme disease from ticks, and it makes the bees really sick. They get deformed wing virus, they get foulbrood, they get lots of diseases,” responded Weiland.

The ugly creature that comes from Asian killer bees latches onto honey bees and kills the hive, destroying one of our most critical pollinators. A third of everything we eat is pollinated so if bees go kaput, well, so does our food source. The fifth graders' task? Stopping the mites.

This spring, fifth-grade classrooms at the Colorado Academy school each worked with a community partner that had a challenge. One group worked with the Denver Zoo, another with the National Renewable Energy Lab, another with the Denver Art Museum. Jessica Ohly’s class partnered with Lakewood Parks, where two hives have died because of mites.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Fifth graders examine layers of a bee hive in the early stages of their research on honey bees and mites as teacher Jessica Ohly looks on.

‘It’s something that people are trying to solve all over the United States, so how are fifth-graders going to tackle that piece?’

That was Ohly’s first thought.

Students would use the design thinking process, which includes defining the problem, coming up with ideas to solve it, creating prototypes, and testing it. But – they’d consult with experts. Room 30 made a field trip to visit Ranger Dave at Lakewood Parks to see the hives and ask questions. They invited Weiland from Knapp Nectar to bring the students up to speed on the latest research by beekeepers and scientists.

When Weiland tells the kids about one of them, a bee gym, a lightbulb goes off. A bee gym is a frame with a wire mesh and spikes that let bees groom their bodies, helping them dislodge the mites. Another clue comes when Weiland tells them about how she counts mites to see if there’s an infestation. She coats the bees in powdered sugar.

“The powdered sugar causes the mites to fall off,” she said.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Fifth graders take notes about mites and bees before they begin coming up with ideas for their prototypes.

Powdered sugar! A bee gym! The kids are starting to put their ideas together.

Dias peppers Weiland with questions. She wants all the details she can get.

“Are honey bees the only pollinators that mites latch onto or is that just the main one?

“Where is propolis gathered from?

“How much honey and pollen do they put in each cap?

“That’s why I love talking to kids because they’re brains are just open, you know, ours aren’t and they will think outside the box,” Weiland said.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Carmen Weiland, master beekeeper at Knapp Nectar, shows the students a bee frame to harvest honey.

Ideation and prototyping

One of the students' first ideas was a “mite trap.” Mites would fly through an open door and get crushed by spikes.

“This idea didn’t work out because it would be too expensive and the technology would be hard to find,” Oliver Lopez said.

They thought of a spray but discovered it could be toxic to bees and humans. Then a pseudoscorpion. It eats mites — but it lives in warm humid areas so that was nixed. Then they come up with the idea they’d stick with. The fly-through cleaner.

It involved, depending on the group, chicken wire, four pools of water, brushes, and fans with powdered sugar.

Their prototype involved some PVC pipes that bees would fly through to get to their hive. Fans were set up to blow the powdered sugar through the tube.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Fifth graders explain how the water containers work in their invention to get mites off of bees.

“It was actually part of our research because it said it made it harder for the mites to grip on if there was powdered sugar on the bees,” Dias said.

But then they learned that mites actually like powdered sugar. More consultation with the bee expert.

“We learned mites don’t like lavender but bees do so we could attract the bees with lavender but also mix it with powdered sugar so it would make it harder for the mites to latch on to and also repel them with the scent,” Anna Drolet said.

They suspended lavender from the inside of the top of the tube to attract the bees into the tube. The fan would blow the powdered sugar through the tube. The bees would get coated in it — and mites would slide off and in a removable container filled with water and drown.

They kept having to adjust the fans.

