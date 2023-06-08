Meet the 28 working mothers of the first graduating class from Denver Public Schools’ new community hubs

A long journey for Maria del Rosario

For most of her 20 years in the U.S., Maria del Rosario worked three jobs so she and her children could survive. She crossed the border at 18 with a 1-year-old in tow, never having finished high school.

“I didn't speak any English,” she said. “I didn't understand anything.”

But when she could, she volunteered in her children’s school and eventually became president of the school’s PTCO, like a PTA. She attended English classes at the school.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Maria del Rosario beams after the GED graduation ceremony. She plans to go to college one day but her first goal is to buy a house.

“I noticed that I need to learn more,” she said. “But I didn't have the time to be there full-time because I'm a single mom with four kids and I have two jobs.”

Recently, her youngest child, who is in eighth grade, asked for her help with math.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, I have no idea.’ I didn’t know anything about it. I can’t help you. So, I decided I think it’s time to go back so I can help my son.”

Scrolling through Facebook, del Rosario saw advertisements for getting a GED. She called the number. She told them her story, her problems with the schedule and they said they’d work with her and support her.

And del Rosario, who is a server at two restaurants now, had another realization.

“Now that my kids are older, I decided to start looking at myself, like focus on me because finally, after 20 years, I got my permit to work and my Social Security number. So that opens more opportunities for me.”

She decided to get her GED.

Saturday was an afternoon of speeches, music, tears and joy

It included mariachi bands, Mexican food, traditional campesino dancers, and of course, parents, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, friends, babies and children.

Many of the women said they got their GED for their children.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Rocio Flores Arechar holds her graduation diploma after the ceremony. Like many of the women, she said she did it for her children. “I live for my children,” she said. “I fight for my children. I move forward for my children. It’s not a sacrifice. It’s love.”

“I live for my children,” said Arechar. “I fight for my children. I move forward for my children. It’s not a sacrifice. It’s love.”

A new study by researchers at New York University finds that educated mothers help their children succeed at school by expanding their academic knowledge and modeling behaviors and making social connections that lead to educational success.

The women also acknowledged the role they played in each other’s success.

“This wasn’t just a GED class, but we created a community, a class where we always united in supporting each other, (we had) an excellent teacher who was there for us at whatever hour to help us reach our goals,” said Sandra Berenice Anguiano Rodriguez.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Myra Lagunas taught the GED classes and offered the women support at any hour of the day to accommodate their busy schedules.

GED teacher Mayra Lagunas highlighted the women’s persistence. One woman was pregnant and went into labor during her last exam. She didn’t pass, but she returned, eventually taking the math test four times.

“She did it, she’s graduating today with us,” she said. “They have to work, they have to take care of kids and for us it’s incredible what they do.”

One of the graduating women will go to college. Another secured a job as a DPS paraprofessional, like a classroom aide.

A health scare left del Rosario unsure as to whether she could get her GED

Preparing for four GED exams was grueling. But there was something else. She wasn’t feeling well, so she went to the doctor. They discovered pre-cancer cells. Del Rosario had a biopsy that’s still being analyzed. She wondered if she should drop out to focus on her health.

No, she decided, “I'm just going to put everything in God’s hands.”

After the math test, however, she was crushed.

“I cried because when I finished, I'm like, ‘OK I don't think I passed this because it was really, really hard.’”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News A bouquet of flowers at the graduation ceremony.

She went home dejected and told her children she didn’t pass. Her oldest son, who is studying mechanical engineering at Metropolitan State University, asked if she’d checked the results. She hadn’t. There was no point, she said. He took her phone and went on the GED app. Her children gasped.

“Mom, you did it!” she recalls them yelling. “Oh my gosh, it was the best moment of my life.”

Del Rosario will get the results of her biopsy soon. But today is not the day to think about that. It’s a time to savor those sweet emotions from doing something she thought she could never do.

“I have so many emotions,” she said, smiling. “I want to cry. I want to jump!”

She’s gotten approved to buy a house and that’s her goal now. She’d like to be a paralegal or do something to help people. And she’d like to go to college.

“I’m just really, really excited.”