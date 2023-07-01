The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for July 2023

This month we're highlighting some of the 150+ Colorado artists performing at the Underground Music Showcase. The UMS is a three-day long music festival along South Broadway in Denver. The festival is in it's 23rd year and is a favorite for local music discovery peppered with amazing performers from all over the world.



Indie 102.3 is an official media partner again this year and we hope you come say hello to us at the festival. We will have a booth set up near the main stage as well as we will be hosting again from the storefront window at Goodwill.



Returning to the Local 303 and the festival this month is Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille, Bunny Blake, and Bryce Menchaca.



Discover emerging artists like NOT A TOY and Meta Sarmiento who will be playing the festival for the first time. Other artists we are featuring this month that have performed once at the festival include Lane-O, +Ultra, w/out, and Alana Mars. Mars has performed at the fest with her previous group Sister Neapolitan who we have previously highlighted in the Local 303. Wave Decay and Ipecac will be playing at the festival for the third time this year; the latter group will also perform at our Local 303 Meetup later this month too!



We hope to see you out at the festival and our Local 303 Meetup!



The Local 303 Meetup gives space to celebrate Colorado musicians and music fans from our community as we host a Music Meeting that let's you vote on new local music, we offer ticket giveaways, and each meetup has a performance from one of this month's featured artists and we are excited to have Ipecac as this month's guests.



The Local 303 Meetup is at Skylark Lounge upstairs in the new Bobcat Club, on Monday July 24th from 6:30-9 p.m. and is open to the public, 21+ and no tickets required. The venue is located at 140 S Broadway in Denver.



When you come to the meetup pick up a poster designed by Stuart Alden of Ink Lounge screen prints 50 posters for the meetup and you can get your hands on one!



Meet July's picks:

Alana Mars

Photo: John Mazzetta

Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2021



Latest Release: My latest song “17” was released November 11th, 2022 and is self-released!



Pronouns: She/Her/Hers



About: Hi!! My name is Alana Mars and I am an alt-pop musician based in Denver, CO. I have been performing and writing for over a decade, starting in the folk scene here in Denver with a band called Sister Neapolitan. I'm heavily inspired by the music of the 60s & 70s and my 2012 tumblr playlist, and try to create a sound that blends both acoustic and electronic instruments that compliment my confessional-style songwriting. The holy trinity to my songwriting (mother, daughter & unholy spirit respectively) consists of Stevie Nicks, Lana Del Rey & Phoebe Bridgers. I play with a band filled with hotties consisting of drummer: Nick Lyon, guitarist: Stevenson Sakalian, bassist: True Morse and prior bandmate/supporting vocalist: Katie Thurston. Since the universe cosmically brought us together we've played countless shows, toured nationally, & recorded exclusive vinyl in NYC! Very happy to be sharing parts of my soul with y’all, stay as long as you want <3



How Many Times Have You Played The UMS: I played in 2018 with Sister Neapolitan, but this is my first time solo!



UMS Memory: My first UMS experience was in 2018 with my best friends Katie and Megan, and my friend Emily flew into town from Wisconsin to see us perform. I think my favorite part of that entire weekend (aside from the incredible music!) was every time I turned my head I saw a familiar smiling face of a friend just so excited to be part of the moment and immediately feel the sense of community in any place I went. Running around S. Broadway is one of my favorite pastimes since moving to Denver 7 years ago (I work and live right around the corner) and to be able to participate in the debauchery of it all makes my heart so happy!



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube