18-year-old man killed by police in Summit County on Sunday

An 18-year-old was shot and killed by police Sunday morning after local law enforcement responded to 911 calls regarding a Summit County man waving a firearm and banging on doors in a Dillon neighborhood.

In a press release, the Summit County Sheriff’s Department said that as police tried to talk to the man, he pointed a gun at officers. Both a deputy and officer fired shots. The man died on the scene, according to the press release.

The Summit Daily identified the victim as Charlie Foster. He graduated from Summit High School in May.

The names of the officers involved have not been released but both are on paid leave while the Colorado Bureau of Investigation looks into the shooting, as is protocol in deaths that involve the police.

According to the Summit Daily, Monica Vasquez, Foster’s aunt, witnessed the shooting and said he was experiencing a mental health crisis when police arrived. Several local residents had called 911 calls regarding an armed person. His family had also called police earlier that night to report him missing.

In the press release, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons acknowledged that yesterday’s incident has already left a large impact on the community.

“We recognize that incidents like this have a significant impact on our community, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual who lost their life. We understand the pain and grief that follows such a tragic event, and we are committed to providing support and resources to those affected during this difficult time,” FitzSimons said.

Building Hope, a local mental health non-profit, hosted free walk-in support services Monday afternoon at Summit High School. Executive Director Kellyn Ender said that the organization plans to host similar events in the coming days and weeks.

“What happened yesterday was a tragedy for everyone involved. We are so saddened for the young man, for his family, for his friends, and for those who responded to the call who were ultimately tasked with making an impossible decision. We love our community and we trust our community to support one another through this incredible loss for so many,” Ender said via email.

For Summit County residents looking to acquire mental health support, Ender added that a scholarship application is offered by Mountain Strong in an effort to make mental health services more accessible.

The parents of Christian Glass, who was killed by police last year in Clear Creek County, are speaking out about the police shooting Sunday that killed an 18-year-old in Summit County.

Their lawyer spoke to CBS on their behalf saying they are reeling over the news that another young man was killed when police responded to someone experiencing a mental health crisis.