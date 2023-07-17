What is the best music to come out in 2023? So far, so good round up!

It's been a wild year for new music already and we're only half way through! We've gotten anticipated releases from artists on many year hiatus', back to back album series, surprise drops and more from some of our favorite Indie artists! With all the music out there we know it's a lot to sort through. So our staff have done the work of picking their top three singles from the year so far! Scroll to check out all the selects, the end features a streamable Spotify playlist!

Alisha Sweeney

Young Fathers / I Saw

boygenius / $20

Yo La Tengo / Fallout

Scottish trio Young Fathers' latest offering, The Heavy Heavy, continues to build on what they do best--- infectious and driving beats, back and forth unhinged, yet controlled vocals sometimes paired with an optimistic gospel choir like you'll hear on this track. While they may be coined a supergroup, the trio of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker having the title of musical superheroes instead seems more on brand. Joining forces together five years ago they have had time to use their extraordinary powers as musicians (and real life friends) to write an album, called THE RECORD, that showcases their abilities as songwriters and performers as shown in this chaotic and beautiful song. To know me, is to know Yo La Tengo is one of my most adored bands--- one that since discovering in middle school, I have never strayed from. This year they released their 16th full length record, This Stupid World, and my one word review of it is CONSISTENT. The band has been consistent --releasing beautiful records, on their terms, with an earnest point of view about the changing times. ON THIS TRACK, the trio highlights their signature contributions to what makes the band special to me--- Ira Kaplan's hushed vocals, Georgia Hubley's soft drums and James McNew's fuzzy bass.