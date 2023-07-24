What does the reintroduction of wolves mean for Colorado’s deer and elk herds?

It’s not the only question that Colorado Parks and Wildlife has fielded about the voter-mandated wolf reintroduction. With wolves expected to appear in the state by year’s end, there are still a lot more questions than answers on how it will all go.

The wolves that will be arriving in Colorado are to be released roughly along the Interstate 70 corridor between Glenwood Springs and Vail, where herds fared better than those in the northwest corner of the state.

A pack has also migrated over naturally from Wyoming, taking up residence in Jackson County.

Data, data and more data

Andy Holland, the big game manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said there’s no baseline for what to expect from the interplay between wolves and Colorado’s elk and deer herds.

So, CPW is working to build one.

“New this year — to get pre-wolf data is the reason we launched it this year — we have three brand new elk monitoring areas, and in all of these places we're looking at survival of both adults and juveniles as well as distribution and movement of animals from the satellite collars and then cause of mortality,” Holland said. “And so all those things, since we're getting pre-wolf data, all those things will allow us to compare how things have changed or not once we have wolves established.”

That information will be cataloged and, overtime, compared to future data after wolves have been introduced to the state.

Because of the increased focus on elk herds, CPW will likely have more information on Colorado’s big game animals than previously. That will include things like where they travel to, their survival rate and more.

The new analysis will focus particularly on elk, “because they're the preferred prey for wolves,” Holland said.

Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP This Nov. 7, 2017, photo released by the National Park Service shows a wolf in the road near Artist Paintpots in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo.

What other states are doing

Colorado is not the first state to bring wolves back into the mix after nearly a century without them. Introductions have happened in northern Rocky Mountain states, including in Yellowstone National Park.

But, Holland says, Colorado wildlife managers aren’t expecting to draw too many conclusions based on what’s occurred elsewhere.

“There's so much difference in population productivity between Colorado and more northern states, and quite honestly, there's a lot of differences in people's attitudes towards wildlife management that, I think, makes predictions pretty difficult on how this is all gonna play out,” Holland said.

But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be learned from past experiences. Holland said it seems wolves tend to prefer elk to mule deer, and they’ve seen some trends in how elk respond to a new predator on the block.