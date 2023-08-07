What’s the etiquette when driving behind a cyclist on narrow, twisting mountain roads?

Colorado’s cycling community is still reeling from the death of 17-year-old rising star Magnus White late last month. White was riding north of Boulder when he was struck from behind by a 23-year-old driver who drifted from her lane.

It’s the manifestation of a worst-case scenario that has gone through the minds of many Colorado motorists, especially in the mountains. The state’s narrow, winding roads can be dangerous for both drivers and cyclists tasked with sharing the road, even when there’s not much traffic around. Now, add in busy weekend traffic, cars backed up behind you — and the danger gets even higher.

That’s the sort of anxiety-provoking situation which inspired Littleton’s Kristen McCammon to write in to Colorado Wonders:

“What's the proper etiquette as a car driver when encountering cyclists on curvy mountain roads?”

McCammon recounted her experiences driving down mountain passes, or east through the foothills, back onto the front range, and coming upon a cyclist. Then, just not really knowing what to do.

“I feel like if I try to pass them, that's when somebody's going to come around a blind curve that I can't see,” she said.

Colorado Department of Transportation Chief Engineer Keith Stefanik describes himself as an active cyclist. He often rides in the mountains recreationally and bike commutes about 75 percent of the year. He called McCammon’s concerns a “grand old question” at CDOT.

As far as state law is concerned, bicyclists are legitimate road users just as much as any car or truck. That’s not just the case on mountain roads; that’s the case on all roads in the state except where expressly prohibited, like all the black and yellow striped roads on this map. That being said, there are both legal protocols and ethical guidelines regarding the meeting of cyclists and vehicles.

First, as of 2009, Colorado motorists are required by law to give cyclists a minimum 3-foot buffer at all times, all around the cyclist. That might not sound like a lot, but it is especially important to remember on those skinny, twisting mountain roads. In return, vehicles may legally pass a cyclist on double yellow line no-passing zones, provided it’s done safely.