Colorado women start new political training group after national organization cuts ties with them

Less than two months after the Democratic organization Emerge America, which is devoted to helping female candidates get elected to office, severed ties with its Colorado affiliate, the branch’s former staff are forming a new group.

Lisa Calderón, who formerly led the local affiliate Emerge Colorado, announced that she and other members of the board and staff are launching Women Uprising. Organizers say the goal is to create a new model to challenge the status quo in politics and train non-traditional candidates from communities that have historically been left out of the decision making process.

“I've worked in Colorado politics for a long time where there are a lot of gatekeepers who keep progressive candidates from competing fairly against establishment candidates,” said Kat Traylor, chair of Women Uprising’s board of directors, in an email announcing the new organization.

Calderón will head Women Uprising, and said the new non-profit will have complete authority over the brand and messaging. They’re getting funding from the State Democracy Project, an umbrella organization for a number of groups on the left, including MoveOn.org and Planned Parenthood of America, and will collaborate with the Colorado Working Families Organization.