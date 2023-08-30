These Latina moms in Boulder are concerned about equity in advanced courses. The district says it’s responding.

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters

When Adriana Paola and her family arrived in Boulder in 2017, her son, who was starting high school, loved math.

Slowly, she saw her son’s passion for the subject fade and she realized his math class was too easy. So, she went with her son to the school counselor’s office and asked for him to be enrolled in a more advanced class.

She recalls the counselor questioning the request, saying that his class was “the class that Latinos go into.” It took going to the principal, before the request was approved. Once in the advanced math class, her son noticed he was one of just two Latino students.

Paola recalls the experience as a shock to her and her family.

“That was like our first red flag that there’s something wrong with the system,” she said. “We saw there was no equity.”

Efforts to enroll more Colorado students of color in advanced courses sometimes focus on encouraging students to see their own potential. The experiences of these Boulder moms show how prejudice from educators can shape the opportunities students have.

A recent report from a group of northeastern Colorado school districts that received a state grant to improve diversity in advanced courses similarly found that many teachers underestimated students’ abilities.

And getting access to advanced courses in high school can be important to getting into college, being prepared for it, and to letting students feel confident that they can succeed.

In recent years, Paola has connected with other Hispanic moms whose children have gone through similar experiences at multiple high schools in the district.

Noemi Lastiri’s daughter walked into her advanced science class on the first day of school last year and the teacher asked her if she was in the wrong class. In another class, her daughter was assigned to sit next to the few Latino students, and she told her mom that when they raised their hands, they were never called on.

Things changed when another Latina classmate walked out of class, frustrated, and straight to the school office to complain.

Some moms say they’ve been told by teachers or school administrators that their children with autism or ADHD (attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder) who need support, can’t receive assistance in advanced classes. If parents believe their children need extra help, they have been told they could get private tutoring outside school or keep their children in general education classes.

Recently, they’ve been speaking out, and want the district to make changes.

“It’s not that some kids can and other students can’t,” Paola said. “Anybody could take these classes if someone truly motivated them and offered accommodations, if there was truly a structure of support, especially for those students who have had the least access to these classes.”

Boulder Valley School District officials say that, while they can’t respond to individual cases, they started hearing similar stories recently and are making changes.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking. It’s absolutely unacceptable that students are having these experiences,” said Lora De La Cruz, deputy superintendent of academics for the Boulder district. “What we’re seeing here does not align with our values as a district, our values as a community.”

De La Cruz said that after hearing of the problems Latino students have had in accessing advanced classes, or support once they are enrolled, district leaders have rolled out new teacher training.