The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for September 2023

We're showcasing an all-Latin local lineup for September's Local 303 to kick off Latin Heritage Month. The monthlong celebration runs from Sept. 15 - Oct. 15 and was first established in the 1960s under President Lyndon Johnson as a week to recognize and honor the history of Latin culture. In 1988 it became recognized as a month-long event. Check out the lineup below to learn about all the artists we'll be playing!



Local artists making their debut includes dance music from Fuya Fuya who is originally from Ecuador and Colorado native Christianontheinternet. Blending R&B and hip-hop is LatinSoul as well as rapper-producer Adrian Covarrubias. For lo-fi indie pop there's rising songwriter Hannah Rodriguez and space rock from Denver's beloved shadow work.



Making his way back into the Local 303 is the hip-hop solo work by Jon Rubio from Los Mocochetes.



We also welcome back Lolita and Katiria this month and these two local artists will be a part of Levitt Pavilion's Divinae Feminae on September 29th with headliner Lido Pimienta.



Also bringing back hard rockers The Trujillo Company, punk from Soy Celeste, and cumbia from Ritmo Cascabel round out this month's dynamic lineup.



For more Latin music exploration beyond the Local 303, listen to our curated Spotify playlist that highlights a mix of rock, hip-hop, pop, and traditional styles from around the Americas.



Join us in person to for our monthly Local 303 Meetup that gives space to celebrate Colorado musicians and music fans from our community. The September Local 303 Meetup happens at Skylark Lounge upstairs in the new Bobcat Club, Monday September 25th from 6:30-9 p.m. Join us for a performance from Jon Rubio, vote on some new local songs in our music meeting, a Q&A about how to get your music on the radio and win concert tickets. This event is 21+ and free to get in. Skylark Lounge, 140 S Broadway in Denver.



When you come to the meetup, pick up a poster designed by Stuart Alden of Ink Lounge. He screen prints 50 posters for the meetup and you can get your hands on one!



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music.



Meet September's picks:

Adrian Covarrubias

Photo: Adrian Covarrubias

Band Lineup: Adrian Covarrubias (he/him)- Rapper, Music Producer, Sound Engineer, Photographer, Videographer.



Colorado Home: I currently live and teach in Denver, Colorado. I grew up and was born in Brighton, Colorado.



Formed: I have been rapping since 2013. I started when I was 13 years old. It was always an emotional outlet/ hobby. I never thought it could lead to a career path and was constantly told it never could. I attended college for a year at Metropolitan State University Denver. I was attending to become an English teacher. I dropped out of college when I was 19 years old to focus on my artistic pursuits more. Covid hit and I quickly reached a personal rock bottom. In 2019-2020 I was working as a janitor at a Sewage Factory in Denver. After paying off a lump sum of my college debt I decided to quit my job and ran an under the table music studio with my former business partner and viral videographer, Johnny Jay Visuals. In 2021 I became a STEM Specialist for the Boys & Girls Club of America in Park Hill, Denver. I operated a youth technology and recording studio there in Holly Square. While I was working at BGCA I obtained my LLC for my multimedia business and opened my first recording studio in September, 2022 off of Colfax & Wadsworth, near Casa Bonita. Today I operate the same studio, teach as a substitute teacher for Denver Public Schools, and run an after school program for the City Of Denver.



Latest Release: “Same Ish, Different Day” (Single), March 1st, 2023, Self Released



About: My name is Adrian Covarrubias and I am a multimedia specialist & a youth educator. I am a professional videographer, photographer, rapper, music producer, sound engineer, DJ, events coordinator, & social media manager. I am a first generation, Chicano, educator and business owner native to Colorado. My mission is to provide positive media representation of my community and create opportunities for my community to have access to STEM, literature, & media. I wish to serve as a median that gives people of all backgrounds a platform in an industry that has historically had high barriers of entry & a lack of diversity.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I am currently sponsoring and shooting music videos for various musicians who participated in my, “4R Concert” back in July. The 4R Concert (R&B, Rap, Rock, & Rave) was a multi genre concert I coordinated & headlined that had over 20 artists perform, and an attendance of nearly 200 people. I was very proud of this considering Taylor Swift was performing the same night in Denver.



I spent a large amount of time in Southern Texas this past month of August. My multimedia company received a work opportunity from Capturing Kids Hearts, (Powered By The Flippen Group). The Flippen Group is one of the fastest-growing educator training, corporate talent, and team development companies in North America. We trained multiple school districts all across the border of Texas spanning from the Rio Grande Valley to El Paso, Texas. This was an amazing experience to be a part of, especially because many of my family is from and currently reside in southern Texas.



I am currently seeking partners for a concert concept I have in mind. It’s in the grassroots stage currently, but I have a goal to throw a fundraising concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, aimed at benefiting homeless citizens in Colorado. Our hope is to collaborate with Denver Mayor, Mike Johnston, and the Denver Arts & Venues Department to address the urgent issue of homelessness in our city. I have applied for a grant from the Bonfils Stanton Foundation to support this initiative. We're also aiming to reach out to businesses who share our mission. We are aiming to gain the support of other entertainment organizations such as Youth On Record, & the Anschutz Entertainment Group as well.



Despite all my artistic endeavors I’m pursuing and the time I spend teaching, my first priority is being a father to my first child, Andres Rey. Andres will be five months old in September. Andres Rey means Warrior King in Spanish. I gave him the middle name Rey after the Spanish song, “El Rey”, by Vicente Fernandez. My father used to listen to it with me when I was a boy and told me that he would listen to that song with his father and grandfather. He told me that it reminded them that they were still kings despite facing socioeconomic problems.



How does your cultural background impact and reflect in your work as a musician: Music is the heartbeat of my existence, a potent blend of passion and purpose that fuels my desire to reshape the world through its power. Music speaks a universal language that transcends boundaries, connecting souls and igniting emotions. It's a canvas for thought, a catalyst for change, and a tapestry of intimate moments that thread through time. My musical journey started in a household that wasn't inherently artistic, but my admiration for music was evident from an early age. My father's love for Chicano, Latino, and Tejano music shaped my beginnings, as did my exposure to soul, oldies, and iconic artists like Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and more. I spent family gatherings listening to my Tio, Carlos Castro, and abuelo, Cinco Solis, perform Mexican tunes and American rock & roll. As a kid, I used to burn CDs full of lowrider oldies for my Abuela, Rose Solis.



As I entered into middle school, my musical horizons expanded, encompassing rock anthems, psychedelic funk, and the lyrical depths of rap. I listened to rock legends like Santana, AC/DC, and Jimi Hendrix. My love for music reached into the realms of psychedelic funk, guided by James Brown, Parliament, and The Isley Brothers. It was during this time that I discovered a lifelong companion in rap music. Born in 2000, I couldn't help but be drawn to the music moguls who dominated my formative years—JAY-Z, Kanye West, and Eminem. There was also a rising representation of Latino rappers around the same era that I grew up listening to. Baby Bash, Pitbull, Lighter Shade of Brown, Cypress Hill, Big Pun, & Fat Joe were very popular Latino Hip Hop figures when I was growing up. In seventh grade, I began penning my own rhymes, using rap as a vessel to channel the turbulence of puberty. Creating raps in my head was a way of escapism from the crowded, three bedroom, trailer that my parents, my brother, my sister, my abuela Lucha, & I all lived in at the time. The allure of old-school rap, with its soul and funk samples, further solidified my connection. Emulating the likes of Dr. Dre, Kanye West, and the RZA, I began crafting beats that paid homage to my inspirations.



Throughout high school, music became more than an emotional outlet; it shaped my thoughts, values, and philosophy. Witnessing the growth of artists like Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Tyler, The Creator, I absorbed their messages of consciousness, individuality, and authenticity. Music evolved from a passion to a driving force in shaping my identity and worldview. Icons like 2Pac, Marvin Gaye, & Bob Marley became my educators, teaching me about civil rights, history, and relationships. Music's resonance extended beyond lyrics; it was a symphony of mathematics, philosophy, and vibrational frequencies.



Amidst my journey to adulthood, I embraced my identity as a rapper. Rejecting conformity, I embraced rockstar aspirations, unapologetically carving my own path. I grew up a Chicano kid, who doesn’t speak Spanish, in a small, country-western town, who makes rap and hip-hop. I’ve been breaking stereotypes and fighting inequalities all my life. I am proud to be the American melting pot. Being Chicano means navigating the crossroads of culture, where Mexican roots meet American identity. It's a fusion of two worlds, a blend of traditions, languages, and perspectives. Just as a mestizo, someone of mixed Indigenous and European heritage, embodies a physical union of ancestry, a Chicano embodies a cultural intersection that reflects the complexity of being part of both Mexican and American societies. Chicanos represent the blending of cultures within the American melting pot. It's an acknowledgment that American identity isn't a singular concept but rather a mosaic of stories, including those that trace their origins beyond the nation's borders.



Website: https://www.wecaremedia.org



Get Social: Instagram