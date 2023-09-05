Colorado weather: Heat persists Tuesday, but cooler temperatures are on the way

Temperatures between 80 and 90 degrees are expected across Colorado this week, but those tired of summer conditions have something to look forward to next week.

Front Range communities along the I-25 corridor will see temperatures in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, before 90 degree days return for the remainder of the week.

Western Colorado will face similar conditions. Mountain areas along the I-70 corridor, as well as the Four Corners region, will experience cooler temperatures this week, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Afternoon thunderstorms across the state will be rare, but possible.