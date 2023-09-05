Colorado weather: Heat persists Tuesday, but cooler temperatures are on the way
Temperatures between 80 and 90 degrees are expected across Colorado this week, but those tired of summer conditions have something to look forward to next week.
Front Range communities along the I-25 corridor will see temperatures in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, before 90 degree days return for the remainder of the week.
Western Colorado will face similar conditions. Mountain areas along the I-70 corridor, as well as the Four Corners region, will experience cooler temperatures this week, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Afternoon thunderstorms across the state will be rare, but possible.
A preview of fall weather is expected after next weekend for Front Range residents. In Denver, temperatures will be in the high 60s and low 70s, with colder temperatures setting in at night. Average highs across the Front Range typically drop during September. In Colorado Springs, the average high during September is 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The wait is expected to be a little longer for people in Grand Junction. Conditions are expected to remain in the low-to-mid-80s through next Thursday. However, cool weather is a short drive away, with many mountain towns expecting temperatures in the high 50s or low 60s.
