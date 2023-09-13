Effort to rename Mt. Evans approaches key vote Friday following tribal review

A Tribal Consultation Process is “a formal, two-way, government-to-government dialogue between official representatives of Tribes and Federal agencies to discuss Federal proposals before the Federal agency makes decisions on those proposals,” as written on the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ website. A consultation request can occur, according to the Department of the Interior Departmental Manual, if a tribe believes that an office is taking action that impacts it.

Walks Along identified himself in an interview as the person who submitted the request, saying he felt excluded from the Colorado renaming group’s monthly meetings, wasn’t abreast of their activities, and was opposed to the name they chose.

“I was never invited,” he said of the open-to-the public meetings. When asked why he or a Northern Cheyenne tribal designee didn’t use the link on the renaming board’s website to attend meetings and keep up with what was going on, he said that’s not how his tribe does things.

“Well, government-to-government means that you are formally invited,” he said. “There’s a formal record and we deal with designated tribal or government officials.” He said that tribal member Otto Braided Hair Jr., who had attended at least one meeting and suggested Mount Cheyenne-Arapaho, was not the head of the tribe, nor had he been delegated to handle the renaming matter for it, which Braided Hair, Jr. confirmed in a phone call.

Walks Along said the state’s process overlooked the tribe’s sovereignty, explaining that the tribe, a sovereign nation, dealt “government-to-government” with the federal government, not the state government. He added: “I support the Northern Cheyenne tribal council’s resolution favoring Mount Cheyenne-Arapaho, and I was entrusted to make sure we use advocacy and we’d rather have it named this.”

He said Mount Blue Sky is unacceptable because that term is used in sacred ceremonies held by the Northern Cheyenne, based in Wyoming. Finding out more about this proved difficult when Walks Along explained that he is “not allowed to talk about sacred ceremony with women … Our Northern people are very strict in following traditional protocols, and I’ve been told that for many years.”

He objected to the name by contacting U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, who both represent Colorado; reaching out to U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, who also is Native American; and by initiating the consultation process. His request for the consultation process put into the mix Tanya Trujillo, who until recently served as the Assistant Secretary for Water and Science with the Department of the Interior.

On May 12, 2023, Trujillo sent a letter to Serena Wetherelt, President of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe of the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation; Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes Governor Reggie Wassana in Concho, Oklahoma; Northern Arapaho Tribe of the Wind River Reservation Chairman Lloyd Goggles in Ethete, Wyoming; Southern Ute Indian Tribe of the Southern Ute Reservation Chairman Melvin Baker in Ignacio, Colorado; and Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Chairman Manuel Heart in Towaoc, Colorado.

In the letter, she invited the five tribal leaders to a consultation to discuss the proposed name change, explaining that the U.S. Board of Geographic Names operated “conjointly” with the Department of the Interior. “Secretary Haaland and I desire that all interested federally recognized Tribes be afforded this opportunity to share their respective points of view in this matter.”

Walks Along drove from Wyoming to Lakewood for the two-hour June 14 consultation. Without sharing details, he said he left understanding that those voting would remain neutral and open-minded.

At this point, it appears likely that the six names originally proposed are all up for consideration. It’s unclear whether Mount Blue Sky is still best-positioned due to the state’s unanimous vote for it, or now worse-positioned because of the tribal consultation.

Those questions about the name of the mountain, with its twisty paved roads, mountain goats, visitors from as close as Denver and as far as Elk Hart, Indiana, will most likely be clarified soon. The U.S. Board of Geographic Names meeting is set for Friday, six months after initially planned.

The meeting is open to the public, and those wanting to attend can request an invite by sending an email to bgnexec@usgs.gov; a link to join the meeting remotely will be sent out shortly thereafter.