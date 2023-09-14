Colorado weather: Storms likely for Denver, Colorado Springs through Friday night

Storms will continue through Thursday evening and most of the day Friday.

The system likely won’t develop into severe thunderstorms, said Jim Kalina, a NWS forecaster. But communities close to wildfire burn scars will see a higher risk of flash flooding.

“Those areas flood much easier,” Kalina said. “Just be aware of the weather.”

Some areas, particularly Southern Colorado, could also receive small hail. Rain will move into the region a bit later than Denver, around 5 p.m.