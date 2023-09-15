Colorado’s private sector jobs made big gains in August

Colorado added 9,100 jobs in the private sector last month, the biggest monthly gain in more than a year.

The leisure and hospitality segment saw the biggest increase, with 4,700 new jobs in August, according to the state’s labor department. The education and health services sector followed with 2,800 jobs.

But the government actually lost 3,500 jobs, according to the data. At least, that’s what the initial estimates for August show. The jobs data is often revised as additional responses come in. For instance, there were 2,600 more jobs reported for July than initially reported, according to state economist Ryan Gedney.