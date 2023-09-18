250 prospective jurors questioned for a seat in the first of three trials in the death of Elijah McClain

Three others involved in McClain’s arrest will face similar charges later but the state’s evidence will get its first test in this trial of Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema — both officers arrived moments after their colleague Aurora Police Department officer Nathan Woodyard made initial contact with McClain.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Adams County Justice Center in Brighton, Colorado, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, where jury selection is underway for the trial of Jason Rosenblat and Randy Roedema, who were among the Aurora Police officers to forcibly arrest Elijah McClain in 2019.

Court added addendum regarding firearms

Over the weekend, District Court Judge Mark Warner issued a second addendum to the Expanded Media Coverage order. The order details the rules for any photography or audio recording inside the courtroom.

In addition to banning simultaneous broadcasting of the proceedings, Warner issued an order “concerning firearms in the courtroom.” In the order, he said, “the Court is aware of the societal and emotional issues involved in these cases. While the Court invites interested individuals and the public to watch and listen to the trial.”