250 prospective jurors questioned for a seat in the first of three trials in the death of Elijah McClain
Jury selection continues for the first in three trials for the Aurora police officers charged in the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain.
Both defense and prosecutors are quizzing 250 potential jurors Monday in this first trial that is expected to start later this week. Two police officers face criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault charges in McClain’s death.
McClain died in 2019 a few days after three officers forcibly arrested him and then he was given a large dose of ketamine by paramedics.
Three others involved in McClain’s arrest will face similar charges later but the state’s evidence will get its first test in this trial of Jason Rosenblatt and Randy Roedema — both officers arrived moments after their colleague Aurora Police Department officer Nathan Woodyard made initial contact with McClain.
Court added addendum regarding firearms
Over the weekend, District Court Judge Mark Warner issued a second addendum to the Expanded Media Coverage order. The order details the rules for any photography or audio recording inside the courtroom.
In addition to banning simultaneous broadcasting of the proceedings, Warner issued an order “concerning firearms in the courtroom.” In the order, he said, “the Court is aware of the societal and emotional issues involved in these cases. While the Court invites interested individuals and the public to watch and listen to the trial.”
Warner went on to say that he must take into consideration the safety of the people in the courtroom.
“The members of the court security team will be allowed to be armed with firearms while in the courtroom. Law enforcement officers who are on duty and subpoenaed to testify may possess a firearm while in the courtroom to testify and subject to the sequestration order,” the order said.
No one else is allowed to have a firearm in the courtroom.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!