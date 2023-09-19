Interview: Irish sculptor Terry Brennan on his new memorial to immigrant families who lost their lives in Leadville’s silver rush

That's the impetus for so many of them coming to Leadville.

You had people who had nothing and then you had people who had absolutely nothing. Neil Armstrong had more information about the moon when he was going there than those people had coming here about what was here.

What details were you sure to include as you sculpted Liam, and how was it to sculpt him?

It took seven months and COVID provided the time because everything was shut down in Ireland. The materials were easy enough to source, and I just got busy in a big workshop underneath my house. And the elements were the ax — it being the implement of the miner, the harp — being the symbol of Ireland. And I gave it four strings because there are four provinces in Ireland. Then the figure itself — dressed as a miner — with boots and a hat and an expression on his face.

Ryan Warner/CPR News A shoe found in the mines displayed at the Leadville Irish Miners' Memorial.

One walks to the sculpture by going up a spiral mound. Surrounding the sculpture of Liam are glass panels with names of people who succumbed in Leadville. I also noticed at the base, there was an old rusty can and a shoe– items from another time. What is that?

They're items that were found in the mines here. There are little door handles and also ax heads, and all sorts of other little things in the trench around the base. They're just commemorative of the activity of the miners more than anything else. It's a very intimate piece.

And forged in Loveland, Colorado!

Yeah. It was too expensive to forge it in Ireland, so they forged it over here where it costs significantly less. So we flew it over in a big box. And we arranged a customs clearance agent to handle all the paperwork, which was incredible. We had 60 pages of documents to go through.

How tall is Liam?

From his knee to his head is about six feet. So it's ten to 15% bigger than actual life. That's on the advice of a sculptor in Dublin called John Coll, who was very helpful and gave me great advice. He said ‘If you make it the same size as real life, it'll look half the size outdoors.’ That's what happens when you take something outdoors and you put it up on a pedestal. It shrinks visually.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite A new memorial to Leadville's Irish mining community, many of whom are buried in unmarked graves in the mountain town. Sept. 16, 2023.

And this the largest piece you've ever done?

Yes, absolutely.

Will it be hard to leave Liam behind and go home?

Well, I get to go home with the real one. My daughter's boyfriend is over here, as well. He came over and so did she!