Colorado weather: Dry, sunny weather in store for much of state through the weekend
A pattern of warm, sunny weather will continue through the upcoming weekend for most Colorado communities.
Highs in Metro Denver are expected to hover around 80 degrees through Sunday. Colorado Springs and Pueblo will see slightly warmer weather.
Much of Southern Colorado will be under a fire weather watch Friday morning through the evening due to gusty winds.
There’s a slight chance for moisture on the far Eastern Plains on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Areas at highest risk for isolated severe storms include Wray and Julesbrug, which could see large hail in spots.
Fort Collins and Greeley could also experience thunderstorms Thursday.
Grand Junction is also forecast to see highs around 80 degrees through Sunday. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 miles per hour most days.
