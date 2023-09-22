How Grand Junction’s Hawaiian community is raising money for wildfire victims in Maui

Colorado Mesa University’s extensive Hawaiian community is raising money to help victims of the Lahaina wildfires.

The CMU Alumni Association’s Hawaii Chapter is sponsoring the Mavs Malama Maui campaign, which seeks to raise $20,000 by the end of 2023. Bronson Henriques is the former president of that chapter and part of the decades-long tie between CMU and the Hawaiian islands.

“There's a strong connection between Hawaii, the people of Hawaii and Western Colorado, and then the Grand Valley specifically. And so what we've been kind of sharing with folks is that it's our kuleana, our responsibility to help our extended ohana. And so that's essentially what it is. So Maverick's taking care of the people that have called this place home, but just helping out our fellow man in a lot of ways too,” Henriques said.