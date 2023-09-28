What the impending government shutdown means for Coloradans

At 12:01 am Sunday, the federal government will shut down unless Congress and the White House can come to bipartisan agreement on a dozen spending bills (highly unlikely) or pass a short-term funding measure (more likely but could cost House Speaker Kevin McCarthy his gavel).

The longest government shutdown, 35 days starting in 2018, cost the economy approximately $11 billion dollars, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. But that was considered only a partial shutdown because some appropriations bills had been signed into law, so not all parts of the federal government were closed.

The 2013 shutdown, which also happened at the start of the fiscal year and lasted 16 days, reduced GDP by $20 billion, per Moody’s.

A shutdown impacts discretionary spending, which is set by the budget bills that Congress is required to pass and the president sign into law. Things like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid payments, as well as the U.S. Postal Service are not funded through an appropriations bill, and so should continue uninterrupted.

Still, a shutdown will have impacts on Coloradans in large and small ways across the state.

Federal employees and the military

Perhaps the biggest impacts will be felt by the state’s approximately 38,000 federal employees and 12,000 active duty military service members, who will not get a paycheck during a government shutdown. Their first missed payday will be October 13, if the shutdown drags on that long.

While many will continue to work without getting paid, many more will be furloughed until the government is funded again. And that means work will slow to a crawl at offices across the federal system.

“All of this will prove disruptive to our national security and our efforts to address the critical needs of the American people,” said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.The only salaries the federal government will continue to pay during this time will be members of Congress and the president, according to the Constitution. However, elected officials can request that their paychecks be deferred while the shutdown is ongoing.

Parks and planes

The Department of Interior hasn’t released its shutdown plan yet. During the 2018-2019 shutdown, the Trump administration kept national parks accessible to the public, even as many Park Service employees had to stay home. At the time there were reports of damage and trash in the unattended parks. And a GAO opinion in September 2019 found the Trump administration violated federal law when it used entrance fees to keep the parks accessible.

In 2013, the Obama administration closed national parks, but some states, including Colorado, paid to keep theirs open.

When it comes to airport travel, you might want to build in more time. Air traffic controllers and TSA officers will still be working, but not getting paid. If the shutdown drags on, however, you could see more “sick outs,” which happened during the last government shutdown as workers showed their anger over missing paychecks.

Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg warned that a shutdown could worsen staffing issues, including training for air traffic controllers. “A government shutdown would stop that training, even a shutdown lasting a few weeks could set us back by months or more because of how complex that training is,” he told House lawmakers last week.

A shutdown could also halt or delay infrastructure projects, and limit train inspections.

Lastly, if you’re planning on any international travel, build in even more time for passport renewals. The U.S. Passport agency will remain open, but it could take longer to process applications with some employees furloughed.

Food aid and other safety net programs

In a shutdown, the first to feel the pinch could be the mothers and young children who rely on the WIC food program. That benefit will cut off almost immediately. According to Colorado’s WIC dashboard, almost 88,000 women and infants benefited from the program in July 2023.

“If we have a shutdown, WIC shuts down. And that means the nutrition assistance to those moms and young children shuts down,” said Agriculture Sec. Tom Vilsack.

Other food aid recipients will fare better, at least at first. SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is expected to continue at least through October, according to Vilsack. “Now, if the shutdown were to extend longer than that, there would be some serious consequences to SNAP.” Last year, more than 540,000 Coloradans used SNAP benefits.

Funding for Head Start, the federal preschool program for low income families, would also be halted.

Disaster relief, student aid and more

With fewer employees on the job, the shutdown is likely to make it more difficult in the short term for people and businesses to access a range of government services, from Pell grants and aid for farmers to FDA and EPA inspections. Some programs, like a USDA-backed housing loan for rural farmers would stop for the duration of the shutdown.

For those hoping that a shutdown could delay the restarting of federal student loan repayments, there’s bad news — that timeline remains unchanged and payments will start coming due in October.

FEMA, which is already running low on funding, may delay delivery of some disaster aid grant funding, according to the Washington Post. Colorado could see about $15 million in long-term funding for disaster recovery delayed, although it’s not clear what that money is earmarked for.