Restaging of ‘Laramie Project’ at Arvada Center answers the question: is the play still relevant today

“Unfortunately, we're commemorating the 25th anniversary of his death, and so those conversations of 'have we changed? Has the needle moved?'” said Lizcano. “Has it really? Yes, the gay community and the queer community, we've achieved towards marriage equality, but the hate towards those communities hasn't changed.”

Shepard was attacked by two men who tied him to a fence and left him to die on a cold Wyoming night. While his murderers were sentenced to life in prison, Wyoming law lacked any provision to charge them with a hate crime. His killing, and the dragging death of James Byrd Jr. in Texas, eventually galvanized federal hate crimes legislation.

The Arvada Center presents the production September 29 through November 5.

“I think it would be great if it really was not timely,” said Judy Shepard about the play. After her son’s death, she and her husband Dennis started the Matthew Shepard Foundation to combat hate.

“However, there are hate crimes going against the LGBT community… They have risen more in the last few years than they had in the past decade. It's incredible. The amount of hate crimes against all marginalized communities have gone up. The hate's just been unleashed. They started rising in 2016.”

While Shepard’s story is one of violence against a young gay man, his mother says it could have easily unfolded against someone based on their race or religion. “It's exactly the same story. I hope someday it isn't relevant anymore, but today it's more relevant than ever, in my opinion.”

The cast for this production consists of eight actors — and four understudies, an increase in the usual number from pre-pandemic times for the Arvada Center — giving voice to dozens of different characters. The directors gave a lot of thought to who should fill those parts.

“It was very important to me early on in the process that our cast and our creatives were largely queer,” said Gleason. “It felt important to me in telling the story. It felt important to me in the times that we're living in. So having this amazingly inclusive and diverse group of artists has been incredible.”

Laramie Project was developed by Moisés Kaufman and the New York-based Tectonic Theater Project; he and other members went to Wyoming to conduct the interviews for it. For a time, it was one of the most produced plays in the country. But when Arvada Center announced its new staging, there were some in the Denver theater community who questioned bringing it back.

“I remember reading one person say that it's not relevant, that they should pick a different story, that this Laramie Project is no longer relevant,” said Steven J Burge, an understudy in the play. “And it punched me in the gut because it's very relevant. Last year there was the shooting at Club Q. Our people are still being killed, still the victims of hate crimes.”

The Arvada Center presents the production September 29 through November 5.

This is a very personal play for Burge; when the murder happened, he was the same age as Shepard and had only recently come out to his family.

“My family was finding their way through love. There was always love for me, but they were finding their way through love to acceptance,” he said. “And when this happened, it sort of almost gave them confirmation that everything they worried about was valid: that I was going to be beat up, I was going to be murdered, I would get HIV. All of these terrible things associated with being gay happened.”

But twenty-five years is a long time, especially for younger generations who came of age in the decades after the crime. Recent MSU Denver graduate Chrys Duran is making their professional debut in this production.

“I had actually never heard of (The Laramie Project) before. So I looked up this one specifically and I knew immediately that it was something I wanted to be a part of," said Duran. "Because of the importance of it. I saw all the history of it and how much the story of Matthew Shepard impacted the world and it being… such a catalyst for queer activism or just something that started a conversation and that is something I love being a part of anyway.”