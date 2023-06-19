‘Just Us’ documentary explores the lives of LGBTQ people

Candrian, who lives in Longmont and is a member of the LGBTQ community, focuses at CU Anschutz on how communication affects outcomes in health care in older generations of LGBTQ people. That knowledge works its way through the academic world she inhabits fairly easily, but reaching the general public? Not so much.

She said making the film “has been a way to hopefully help humanize the research and actually hear individual stories and voices, so people can actually see real people, hear real people behind the statistics in hopes that that might move them in ways that a statistic can’t.”

She made the film so she could provide non-academic types with some of the information her research has found, such as:

Being discriminated against for being part of the LGBTQ community leads to anxiety and depression

Stressors related to being a part of this community can take 12 years off a person’s life

Negative stereotypes of LGBTQ people from years ago persist today.

“I decided to make this film because as a researcher, one of the most important and most difficult things about doing research is being able to do it in a way that actually translates to different communities and different contexts,” she said in an interview a week after the film opened late last month. “The film became one way of actually being able to do that. I’ve been really committed to finding different ways to let research be accessible to a variety of audiences, and turning to the arts is one way.”

The film, made on a budget of $25,000 and funded by Colorado Trust, is one in which a Boulder community historian finds value. Boulder-based retired psychologist and self-taught Colorado queer community historian Glenda Russell said the film allows queer people to see themselves and each other.

“This film gives some examples to people of “Here’s what [we] look like, here’s what [we] think like. Here are some of the things that are a part of [our] life, and that’s a really illuminating position if you’ve been isolated.”

She said the film also shows how coming out has changed over time.

“They’re people of different ages who grew up and ended up coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, they were coming out in very different contexts,” Russell said. “You have older people who have stories where it was literally dangerous to come out. Then you have younger people who in general have come out in easier circumstances, because people who are young came out in a context where there was at least some familiarity with differences in sexual orientation.”

The film is also a moment of celebration in a time that has seen an increase in anti-trans and -LGBTQ sentiment. In 2023 so far, several hundred bills targeting the rights of trans people and other members of the LGBTQ community have been introduced in state legislatures across the country.

Where to see the film:

“Just Us” is playing at Boedecker Theater at the Dairy Art Center in Boulder until July 5. Admission is $7.

The film is among dozens of Pride-oriented events happening around Colorado this month. Here are some others:

Queer and Trans People of Color Pride, Sunday, June 18, 12-4 p.m., Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, Boulder

Pride Story Time, Thursday, June 29, Denver Public Library, Hampden Branch