Arapahoe Basin now using 100 percent renewable electricity to power its ski area

Arapahoe Basin is now using 100 percent renewable electricity to power its ski area.

The move reduces over two-thirds of A-Basin’s carbon emissions, the resort operator said in a blog post. A-Basin partnered with Xcel Energy and Longmont-based Jack’s Solar Farm to ensure that all electricity used to do things like make snow and run chairlifts will come from renewable electricity.

The recent milestone, part of the ski area’s pledge to be carbon neutral by 2025, came ahead of schedule.

“This accomplishment goes to show how sustainability is at the forefront of our minds and baked into everything we do here,” Alan Henceroth, chief operating officer of A-Basin ski area, said in the blog post.

A-Basin is also working to help visitors be carbon neutral.

“I’m especially excited to continue to grow our electric vehicle charging infrastructure, knowing that those guest trips to the ski area are now 100 percent fueled by carbon-free clean electricity,” A-Basin sustainability manager Mike Nathan said in the post.