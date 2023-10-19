Colorado property taxes explained: Will that 40 percent value jump really mean 40 percent higher taxes?

If you’re hoping to lobby for a tax break, start by looking up the major taxing districts on your tax bill. They’ll be setting mill levies for next year over the next couple months.

One caveat: School districts are not allowed to lower their base property tax rate, which is set by the state. However, if their voters have previously approved what’s known as a “mill levy override” — essentially a higher tax rate to boost local school funding — school districts can temporarily lower that part of their taxes.

How much would Prop. HH save me?

Prop. HH is a proposal put on the ballot by top Democrats that would lower property tax rates on a statewide basis. (It would also reduce future TABOR refunds.)

If it passes, a typical home will get a discount of a few hundred dollars, compared to the status quo, and you can get estimates about the impact for your own home through a tool prepared by nonpartisan state staffers.

Supporters have said that it should generally cut the rise in property tax bills by about half. But that will depend heavily on where you live, the value of your home and how local governments respond to certain voluntary parts of the law.

In fast-growing parts of the state, even if Prop. HH passes, many homeowners will still see a double-digit percentage leap in their tax bills. In rural areas with low growth, and especially for lower-priced homes, Prop. HH could keep you much closer to your old tax bill.

Are there any automatic limits on property taxes?

Depends on where you are.

Some local governments have baked-in limits that kick in when property values rise too fast. That includes more than half of Colorado’s 64 county governments, according to an analysis by CPR News.

About 28 county governments are subject to the “5.5 percent limit,” which says that's the max property taxes can increase each go round. Long story short, those county governments will be forced to lower property tax rates or refund money.

The 5.5 percent limit also applies to some of the thousands of other taxing districts. Those entities also might be subject to TABOR, which sets limits on revenue increases based on inflation and population growth and can force local governments to pay refunds if they collect too much.

But in many local districts, the voters have already agreed to waive both those limits. (The state keeps a comprehensive list of districts subject to the 5.5 percent limit, but there is no such list for TABOR limits.)

Would Gallagher have stopped all this?

This is one of the biggest valuation spikes Colorado has seen. But if it had happened just a few years ago, it would have had dramatically different results.

Until recently, the state’s Gallagher Amendment put controversial and complicated controls on property taxes. It was repealed in 2020 — an effort that had bipartisan support because of Gallagher’s unintended consequences.

If Gallagher were still on the books, it would have forced the state to lower residential tax rates, something that happened many times over the nearly 40 years it was in effect. But that continuous lowering of rates had been harmful to rural governments, in particular, which sometimes saw their budgets shrink because they didn’t have a lot of new development or valuation increases to counterbalance the lower rates.

The effort to repeal Gallagher was backed by political leaders of all stripes, but Republicans today criticize the Polis administration for failing to introduce a replacement law to limit tax hikes.

Democrats contend that Prop. HH is their solution. The measure offers reduced property tax rates, cutting property taxes by billions of dollars compared to the status quo. But it also will reduce potential TABOR refunds by an amount that could range into the billions of dollars too.

The reappropriated surplus money would mostly go to schools, ensuring that their budgets remain neutral — or possibly even grow — despite the reduced property tax rates. A smaller amount will go to local governments, partially making up for the reduced tax rates.

Conservative groups are offering their answer to climbing property taxes on the ballot in 2024 — they’re running a ballot measure that would restrict statewide property tax revenues from growing more than 4 percent from year to year.