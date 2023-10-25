Judge rules Buena Vista Christian preschool can remain in Universal Pre-K program

It matched with at least 17 students through UPK, according to its initial court complaint.

After enrolling in UPK and beginning the student matching process, school administrators requested an exemption from the state’s anti-discrimination rules around hiring.

“Even though the school welcomes all families and children, these provisions would force it to hire employees who do not share its faith,” the complaint states.

The state denied its request, and said all religious schools must comply, according to the complaint.

In response, the school filed suit in June, claiming the state’s anti-discrimination rules infringe on its protected First Amendment rights and its “Statement of Faith” held by all staff. The statement, posted on its website, does not mention marriage or sexuality.

Its complaint references other recent religious freedom cases in Colorado and across the country, including the 303 Creative v. Elenis Supreme Court case involving a Littleton website designer. Other organizations, including the Denver Archdiocese, have also cited the 303 Creative case in their complaints against UPK’s anti-discrimination rules.

The state sought to dismiss Darren Patterson Christian Academy’s case, but it has continued to provide funding to the school throughout litigation.

In his ruling in favor of the school, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico said administrators had a “credible fear” that it could lose funding at a future date.

The decision drew backlash from LGBTQ Democratic leaders in Colorado, who said the ruling “perpetuated bigotry.”

“Under this ruling, taxpayers will now be forced to subsidize religious education institutions who want to use public funding for programs that exclude LGBTQ+ families,” the caucus wrote in a statement. “Taxpayer dollars should be spent on preschools that are willing to serve all Coloradans, no matter the sexual orientation of parents, or the gender identity of students or staff.”

The ruling only applies to Darren Patterson Christian Academy’s Case – not other Christian schools in the state. Another hearing in the school’s civil rights case is scheduled for December.