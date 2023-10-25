New Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library staffers are updating more than exhibits overdue for change

On his team are people deeply invested in the work of archiving, researching and preserving Black history in public spaces – including one with ten years on the job, the other new as of this fall.

Special Collections Librarian Archivist Annie Nelson (no relation to either Terry Nelson or Dexter Nelson II) had already spent a decade in her role as both archivist and librarian when Nelson II joined the team. “I primarily work behind the scenes and I prefer it that way,” she said in an email.

In her archivist role, she prepares and rehouses collections for researchers, helps them identify collection materials and provides guides describing the arrangement of boxes and folders in a collection. Her librarian role involves interacting with patrons by phone, in person and by email. She has helped build the non-circulating African American history and culture research collection for the second-floor archive and research reading rooms.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The framed photograph shows members of Regina's Social and Civic Club in a display case at Denver’s Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, Sept. 12, 2023

She said she feels enthusiastic about what Nelson II will bring: “I am looking forward to Dexter's long-term and short-term goals of bringing some fresh newness to [the third] floor museum. It is time for change that reflects African American stories in Colorado that enlighten [and] raise awareness that there is more about African American history and culture to be told. I think Dexter will be the key to creating that new venture and engagement.”

Joining Annie Nelson and Dexter Nelson II is someone whose last name isn’t Nelson. His name is Shanti Zaid, and he started in mid-September as a Library program associate, working specifically with the special collections and archives on the upper floors.

Dani Marie Photography Shanti Zaid

He relocated from Michigan to Denver during the pandemic after twenty years in academia and taught online for a while “until this job came up … this is kind of a dream job for me,” said Zaid, 43, who has a dual Ph.D. in African and African American Studies and Cultural Anthropology from Michigan State University. “Coming to a space where I can . . . apply it to a new history, a new area, a new community, has been just absolutely thrilling. It’s a brand new research project to dig into and get excited.”

The library has other program associates, but he said he is the first one assigned to the African American special collections and archives, he said. Since he started, he’s been working on enhancing the tours offered of the in-house museum by broadening what guides share with the public, but he said he’s not ready to give an exhaustive list of the different things he will be doing. “I’m also just exploring our special collections and archives and seeing what kinds of materials we have, seeing some of the figures and some of the events in there, and trying to do some more background research to understand those so I can develop some kind of robust programming around those figures and events.”

He has another idea he’s working on that involves the many boxes of vinyl records he discovered in the collection, much of which is in storage off-site while the temperature of the collections library can be calibrated to make it optimal to preserve the archival materials. “One of the events I’m trying to get off the ground pretty soon is a kind of ‘Vinyl Vibes Lunch Hour,’ to just play some old music, talk about the period, talk about some of the figures, some of the relationships, what was going on in Denver there, and let it be kind of a relaxing, just enjoyable vibe there.” He envisions people from Five Points getting into the habit of popping in once it becomes a regular thing.

He said some of the records he’s found are by Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong, but he has no idea what else he might come across. “I'm just getting started digging through there, trying to find maybe some local artists that we can have in the collection,” he said. “I haven’t found those yet, but I’m still holding out hope.”

Another plan he has is to collect oral histories of Black Coloradans, especially from “people that are elders that have been in the community for a long time that have dynamic stories to share,” he said, his voice filled with excitement. “We want to get those recorded and then we can figure out the rest.”

He has already come across a digitized version of an oral history from 1974 by the man believed to be Colorado’s first Black surgeon, Bernard F. Gipson, Sr., who recalled with joy serving as a doctor at Yankee Stadium during the World Series in the early part of his career when he practiced medicine in New York City. It is now a digitized multi-part recorded oral history people can listen to.

Zaid also said his experience in academia prepares him to help high school and college students with research assignments, tailoring training to each level. “We are in this unique position to have a public library, a research library and a museum, trying to really utilize our research library and museum space for the educational encounters of students.”