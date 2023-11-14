Accused Boulder King Soopers shooter pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity

Other people escaped by bolting out back doors, getting into delivery trucks outside, hiding behind grocery displays, and crouching on the shelves at the pharmacy.

The gunman shot all of the victims more than once, or, as Cantu put it, “until they stopped moving,” except for Rikki Olds. The 25-year-old clerk at the store was shot point-blank in the chin.

There was no one injured by gunfire in the shooting — everyone hit with bullets was killed. One woman, Elan Shakti, was injured as she tried to run out, tripping and falling on her face.

Boulder police officer Richard Steidell crouched on the ground after his fellow officer was shot and killed and waited for the gunman, who was in the back of the store kind of moving back and forth, to come into view down an aisle. When he saw him, he shot him in the leg.

The gunman disrobed down to his underwear and dropped all the weapons. Photos were shown in court of his pile of clothes and tactical gear in smears of blood on the white tile floor.

Alissa was found mentally competent to assist in his own defense in August and will continue to be forcibly medicated at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo into 2024.

Alissa’s attorneys pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in court on Tuesday, which means Alissa was clinically insane at the time the crime was committed.

His defense attorneys will have to prove — either to a jury or the judge — that, among other things, his mind is “so diseased or defective at the time of commission of the act as to be incapable of distinguishing right from wrong with respect to that act and is not accountable,” according to state statutes.

Already, prosecutors are poking holes in that defense, including details in Tuesday’s hearing that create a narrative of premeditation.

Alissa allegedly had notes on his iPhone about how to fire guns and how to fire guns quickly. He had been to shooting ranges and had purchased guns and ammunition in the months leading up to the attack.

And, Dougherty said in court, that Alissa was working up to 60 hours a week in his family’s restaurant leading up to the attack and that he had traveled to several states and also abroad.

In arguing for a $500 million bond, Dougherty said Alissa, despite being forcibly medicated, continues to be a danger to the community.

“From Day One, he has demonstrated a complete lack of remorse, a complete lack of accountability,” Dougherty said. “He gunned down a uniformed police officer … He only surrendered after he, himself, was shot.”

Judge Bakke set a $100 million bond for Alissa, who will remain in Pueblo and in treatment and with forcible medication into 2024.

Dougherty also said Alissa has chosen to opt out of group and individual therapy and help sessions at the state’s mental health hospital and has taken steps not to take his medications, even though he is under a court order to do so.

Both sides tentatively agreed to an August 2024 trial for Alissa — and both sides will get a competency evaluation report written by doctors in Pueblo by early January.

Robert Olds, the uncle of Rikki Olds, said outside the court on Tuesday that he was happy with the progress but that the details unveiled at Tuesday’s hearing were painful.

“Very tough day,” he said. “Hearing a few more details of a loved one’s murder. You know that she was murdered but point blank, shot in the face with no regard for human life. That stings.”