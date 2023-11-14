Nation and region’s climate worsening, but can still be improved, says new federal assessment

Dangerously hot and dry conditions in Colorado and other Southwestern states fueled by rising global temperatures are endangering the health of residents, reducing snowpack and water supplies, and driving large and more intense wildfires, a major report from the federal government has found.

The findings were released Tuesday in the National Climate Assessment, the federal government’s primary compilation of scientific knowledge on climate change and its effects on Americans.

The report describes a country that is simultaneously reeling with ripple effects in nearly every corner of American life while remaining capable of drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the effects of a warmer world.

One of the most direct effects of the rise in global temperatures — driven mostly by the burning of fossil fuels — is more frequent and severe weather and climate events, the report’s authors conclude. The warming is driving a boom in billion-dollar disasters across the country, which have surged from occurring once every four months, on average, to now happening once every three weeks.