A Grand Junction pediatrician and humanitarian was stuck in Gaza as bombs fell. These are her dispatches from her time there

This is my eighth day in a U.N. camp.

We are isolated from the general population just because we stand out as different, and so we're in a safe place. We have food, we have water. But the people in the regular camp — one camp had over 30,000, probably 50,000 by now, with inadequate toilets, no portable toilets, one shower, I think, for everyone. So, sanitation was a huge problem.

The sanitation is awful for these people and the food insecurity, water insecurity is abysmal. They don't have water to keep the toilets going.

When I was in Gaza City for the first seven days, we just heard almost persistent bombing, shelling, sometimes missiles going out. Right now in south Gaza, we still see some missiles going out. We hear some bombing and there are drones. There's a constant drone presence from the Israelis.

This war has touched everybody's lives. One of our PCRF staff members lost his brother-in-law who was helping some Germans to escape. A woman presenting a program where she was teaching children boxing lost two of the participants, young children in her program.

People are losing family members. These are all just citizens, just common citizens.

So, I thought I'd say a little bit about when I usually come and what I see. What I see usually is a system that's on just the brink of falling apart. I see children with chronic diseases who need medications, diabetics who need test strips and insulin. And this is on a good day. This is last year when things were relatively stable, that people can't get medications that they need.

It's frustrating for us to know that there are trucks with relief, with humanitarian aid. They're just sitting on the Egyptian border waiting to come, and I just can't overemphasize the importance of allowing that humanitarian aid to come in and just the cruelty of not having that aid here.

OK, so, what are my conditions here? I know a lot of people want to know about that. I'm in a safe United Nations center in southern Gaza. I'm with a group of other people that work for humanitarian organizations, so Doctors Without Borders, Mercy Corps, a lot of those organizations are represented here, and we started that we were ready to go anytime. So. we hardly unpacked, we were ready to go.

We got some dinner one night from the organization Palestine Children's Relief Fund. The next morning I thought we would go. I gave it away to people here that are Palestinians that are here in the camp, and (it) ended up we did not go. So, people weren't very happy with me. But since then, we've started to kind of make our own camp. We have some people sleeping on the cement. We've gotten some cushions for them. I'm sleeping in the car.

We're lucky because we've been able to get food delivered and water. We have one bathroom for about 35 of us, and we've set up a committee to make sure and keep it clean.

We've started to become a real community. I've taken two Arabic classes now and took an introduction to Islam. This morning, we had a stretch, and in the last couple of evenings we've had what we call the “Rafah Show,” where somebody interviews people that are here. It's a little bit of comedy, a little bit of just getting to know what other people have been doing in Gaza.

It's a bad situation that we're here, but it's been really enlightening for me just to meet people from really all over Europe, Africa, Asia.

So, we're pretty much, I don't want to say settling in because on the other hand, we are ready to go at any minute, but we're not just chomping at the bit waiting at the gate to go, but we're waiting for a safe passage. We need our passage to be approved by Israel, by Hamas, by Egypt, and so that we know that we can really have a safe passage. And we would love that link to humanitarian aid, of course.