Listen: A new era of violent crime in Denver shows few signs of slowing down

Danzel Atkins traveled to Denver looking forward to a break. The father of four ran his own small electrician business in Houston.

“Feels so good to finally be on vacation,” he wrote on Facebook on Aug. 16 at 8:43 p.m., as he arrived in Denver.

Five hours later he was dead.

According to investigators, Atkins, a U.S. Army veteran, got into a fight outside a bar around 1 a.m. At some point in the scuffle, Quardre Lamb, 29, allegedly pulled a .45 caliber handgun from what witnesses described as a Louis Vuitton bag and shot Atkins once in the chest.

