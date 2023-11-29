Interview: Venezuelans who migrated to Colorado can start to apply for temporary legal status, but many say it’s an inadequate solution

People could start applying for TPS almost two months ago. In Colorado, the infrastructure to offer legal help seems like it's only just ramping up. What explains that lag?

Casas: I believe, again, it's figuring out the process. It has taken a long time for the state, for the organizations, to see what needs to happen. Once we start, we're not going to stop for a long time.

If people are granted legal status, you're hoping that it might be as many as 5,000 Venezuelans, they still need to find a job. How does that work?

Suarez: That's part two. We're hoping for our community members to start gathering together. We know that there are job opportunities. The good thing about this community of Venezuelans is that many of them are professionals. We have nurses, teachers — let's say perhaps you're a nurse, you might not be able to practice here, but at least you know how to do customer service because you have kindness and patience. So I think those are skills that you can transfer to different kinds of jobs. It is important to be flexible.

Casas: For example, since December, we have hired various people who were teachers in Venezuela and they were able to help at ViVe Wellness this summer. Also cooks who are able to help prepare lunches for the children.

Editor’s Note: A spokeswoman for the state said in an email that “Colorado is currently working to identify interested employers who want to hire our newest Coloradans, and we are exploring whether existing workforce centers could conduct intakes and build resumes in English, so that we can invite specific employers to career fairs that we host, and help individuals and families get on their feet, while addressing Colorado’s workforce needs.”

The federal, state and local governments seem to be leaning on nonprofits like yours for the migrant response. Do you ever have to turn people away because you lack capacity?

Casas: Both of our organizations have grown and we have partnered with another, approximately, 15 nonprofits.



But sometimes we do have to say no when it comes to housing because of the funds. Many times now, because there's not as much funding, we have to say no, we're not able to help with a security deposit or rent. There was funding between December 2022 and August 2023, and we were able to house a lot of people.

Is there something more you need from the Biden administration, or other levels of government in Colorado?

Suarez: This goes beyond political bodies. I think it's a call for awareness of the situations that go on across the border. Not just here in Colorado, but all throughout the United States, we have an extensive community that has gone through tremendous trauma, and there will be consequences for children.



What is happening across the border — it is unthinkable. It is inhumane. I think no human being should go through something like this. We're not just talking about sexual abuse, we're talking about kidnapping, human trafficking, people being decapitated in front of children. We need to attend to the needs. This is something that goes beyond the border.

Casas: To the Biden administration — I want them to see and think about all of the community and the migrants who have been around. It breaks my heart to see people that have been here for 40 years and they can't even go see their families. Their children have been born here. They have given so much to this country.



They haven't been addressed. So for me, it's like we're adding more to the fire, piling up more things. There's nothing being addressed. Let's not make the same mistake. Every person here is a human being and they deserve an opportunity.