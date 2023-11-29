If it’s AI, is it art?

“I built my own model, so I use that to develop sketches to work from paint, and I developed my own model using all of my own images and things that I've collected from friends and different things I've collected from the internet. So it's all my own memories and all my own data that I'm pulling from. I typically work with AI.” Morgan said.

Andre Rodriguez remains skeptical after his investigation of AI platforms like Dolly and Midjourney.

”I've seen quite a bit of work that's been done by AI generators or people using the generators, and I found some of it interesting. I found some of it kind of maybe cliché, but maybe that's the starting point with a lot of different kinds of art forms is getting the clichés out so then you can start to explore the rest of what's possible. So I was a little opposed to it, but definitely very curious. And a lot of times when I tell people I'm a digital artist, at least the last year or so, people say, ‘Oh, you do AI art or AI animations.' And I would say that some of my work maybe resembles some of what AI has been doing, so I really wanted to try to understand it more than anything.”

However, this collaboration presents complex ownership, authenticity, and ethical issues. Copyright concerns and the risk of diluting human-made work remain.

Artist Rick Dallago said he thinks there is a false sense that the creative industries are protected from the impact of AI, but now sees more questions for all parts of society.

“But I think that the biggest impact is going to be obviously on the market because I think in a lot of industries, labor is something that is always something that people want to pay less for. I mean, we can see that now with all these labor strikes happening, and as we order more and more things on Amazon, how many people are being displaced from jobs? I think we could be looking at the same thing when it comes to people buying art or maybe even creating their own art. There's a lot to unpack here with this, and I think it's going to have a huge impact on the economy” Dallago said

While testing AI in Photoshop, Tyree Jones considered its impact on her paintings.

“It felt a little bit constricting as an artist. So I just decided to let it do what it wanted without my interference and was just surprised at how simple it was," said Jones. "I thought it would be much more technologically advanced,”

Jones said her biggest takeaway is that the art community is always evolving.

“I think if there is something new that seems a bit daunting, it's important to just go head first into it instead of being so afraid of it because I was afraid of it at first and then being encouraged to use it made me feel so much more comfortable with it. It made me understand it in a better way. And it even made me appreciate some AI art that I do see when people are editing and mashing together different photos that they make that does take time and effort. So it just gave me a completely different outlook on it and let me be more open to new ideas.” Jones said.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Jason Allen's AI-assisted illustration "Théâtre D'opéra Spatial" on display at Denver's Pugasus Studio. Sept. 2, 2023.

Jones is among the artists questioning AI databases cataloging and using the work of artists, which might present a danger of being exploited.

“I feel like artists are already exploited, I think that artists already aren't protected when it comes to copyright laws and having their work stolen from them. So I don't think AI is going to change any of that,” said Jones. “If anything, I do believe that with the abundance of everyone being able to have access to these tools and being able to make so many things now that only artists had the gift to make, it will up the value of things that actually are handmade by artists because anyone can go online and make something beautiful, but then the artists themselves will be praised when it's their own original work and not something that was generated by AI.”

Topher Straus said being invited to be in the Niza Knoll Gallery show was an awesome experience and he learned a tremendous amount, but doesn't think he will continue to use AI in his practice.

“The reason that I don't want to use AI in my work going forward is because I'm an artist for a reason. I like to use my hands, and I'm very tactile. And what I found is that at least where it's at now, artificial intelligence, especially using Midjourney, is all prompt-based, meaning that to generate art using Midjourney, it's basically poetry. It's learning how to use words in a way to describe visually what you want to obtain.” Straus said

Straus said the copyright office's decision to reject ownership of AI-generated works is a murky but necessary conversation.

“I think it's a smart decision to exclude copyrights from anything that uses AI, and I support it. I like it. And I think that's going to help to further differentiate who's a professional artist and who uses AI, kind of like who's a professional photographer and who uses their iPhone.”

Eden Lane/CPR News Colorado artists participated in a panel discussion at Niza Knoll Gallery in Denver to talk about the varied influences of artificial intelligence on art.

AI is also impacting the music industry. Earlier this year, a song employing AI to mimic Drake and The Weeknd was posted on streaming sites, then withdrawn. Some saw it as proof that unregulated AI may learn from and repurpose music companies' copyrighted property.

Earlier this month, The Beatles released ‘Now and Then,’ which is billed as their last song and features John Lennon’s vocals that AI-extracted from a demo he recorded in the 1970s. Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr began working on the long-rumored John Lennon demo in February 1995 for The Beatles Anthology project, but it was never finished due to the technological challenges of working with Lennon's 1970s vocal tape.

In 2022, a software technique built by Peter Jackson and his crew for the documentary series “Get Back” allowed Lennon's vocal and piano parts to be separated. Thus, all four Beatles could revive and improve the original recording. The Beatles' continuous creative curiosity and technical obsession are evident in this extraordinary musical archaeology story.

“Now and Then's” journey took more than five decades, and AI technology made it possible.

AI can now create images, music, and other things using information from previously produced works. The issues in the recently resolved screenwriter and actor strikes also dealt with AI and creative work.

The question remains: Are the works created by AI… art?