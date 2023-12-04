2024 looking good for Colorado jobs, but interest rates will still be a sticking point, CU report says

Higher interest rates slow price gains by making it more expensive to borrow money and eroding buying power. Interest rates have a big impact on how much people are willing to pay for big-ticket items like houses and cars.

But it’s too soon to say the fight against inflation is over, according to the CU economists.

“It continues to be at the forefront of economic headwinds in Colorado and the nation,” the authors of the report wrote. “Managing inflation will continue to be a priority for the Federal Reserve, and the health of the economy will be intrinsically linked with [interest rates].”

The central bank is attempting to strike a difficult balance by slowing the economy enough to bring down inflation, but not so much that it brings on a recession. So far, it’s working, but it’s not clear that it will last.

“The Fed is attempting to dance between the raindrops without getting wet,” the CU economists wrote. “One thesis that has been proposed is that the U.S. is experiencing a rolling recession. This is where some industries contract while the overall economy manages to stay above water.”