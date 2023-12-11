Nearly 100 DIA cargo workers, who handle Amazon packages, strike over workplace safety concerns

“Our warehouse is just kind of a chaotic mess with broken equipment,” said Andrew Guttman, a cargo agent. “I hope that this gets Swissport to pay attention and start making corrections to fix this.”

Swissport did not respond to CPR’s requests for comment about the walkout. Its warehouse at DIA has operated since 2006 and processes thousands of packages a day for Amazon and other online retailers, according to its website.

Passenger flights at the airport continued as normal Monday, according to an airport spokesman. Amazon did not return a request for comment.

Monday’s demonstration was the latest labor action to take place at the airport, which serves over 70 million passengers a year and employs roughly 40,000 people. Last year, janitors went on a one-day strike for better pay. Uber and Lyft drivers have also gone on strike over wages.

Roughly 100 cargo handlers — or about half of Swissport’s Denver workforce — participated in Monday's one-day strike, Guttman said.

Swissport cargo agents in Denver aren’t unionized. But strike organizers planned the action with help from the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU, chapter for Colorado, which represents roughly 1,200 workers at DIA.

“We’re already in the holidays and the people at Swissport see the realities of driving this economy,” said Stephanie Felix-Sowy, resident of SEIU Local 105, during a speech on Monday. “That’s why folks are saying enough is enough.”