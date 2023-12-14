Spend the holidays with Indie 102.3

Hark! The holidays are here and we have a lot planned for you on Indie 102.3. There's something for everyone nearly every day in December. Want to support your Colorado music community? We have plenty of music ready from the Local 303. Looking to continue discovering new music into the new year? Tune in for brand new music on Hear First with Jason Thomas. Host Demi Harvey has holiday cheer on deck with our LGBTQ+ program Serve It! and so much more. Scroll down to see all of our holiday programming. Keep this page bookmarked for updates.

12/17 Serve It! with Demi Harvey, wrapping up 2023 by reviewing some of the best queer tracks of the year at 8pm

12/19 Hear First with Jason Thomas, picking his favorite new music of 2023 at 9pm

12/24 Christamas music wall to wall! Not your typical mall holiday music. Tune in for your holiday favorites all day.

12/24 A Totally 80's Christmas with Alisha Sweeney at 8pm, and the Alt 90's Holiday Show with Alisha Sweeney at 9pm.

12/25 A Totally 80's Christmas with Alisha Sweeney at 8am, and the Alt 90's Holiday Show with Alisha Sweeney at 9am. Then wall to wall Christmas music all day!

12/26 Unboxing Day with Indie 102.3. The hosts unbox and share their favorite albums of 2023.

12/31 We count down the Top 102.3 Songs of 2023 starting at 5pm New Year's Eve.

1/1 Keep the party going with nonstop dance music on Dance Yrself Clean starting at midnight to 6am.

1/1 Starting at 6am and all New Year's Day, we replay the Top 102.3 Songs of 2023.

