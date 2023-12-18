A new area code is coming to northern and western Colorado in 2026

Goodbye 970. Hello 748.

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission said Monday that, starting in 2026, residents requesting new phone line services in northern and western Colorado will be assigned the new 748 area code. The current area code for the geographic region, 970, is projected to run out of available phone numbers by the first quarter of 2026.

The 970 area code region currently stretches as far east as Julesburg and as far west as the Utah border. It includes people in Fort Collins, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction and Durango, among others.

Customers with existing 970 area codes will keep their phone numbers. Only those who want to open new lines or move their service will be assigned the new 748 area code.