In trial for death of Elijah McClain, defense attorneys argue that paramedics followed protocol

Defense attorneys for two paramedics rested their case on Tuesday after spending four days trying to raise doubt in the jury’s mind that their clients, Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper, deviated from any standard of care in treating Elijah McClain four years ago.

Throughout the testimony, jurors heard from a number of expert witnesses who said that both Cichuniec and Cooper took proper precautions when they gave McClain the sedative ketamine, which the coroner has said was a crucial reason the 23-year-old died.

Those precautions, former paramedics and doctors said, included tending to him on the scene and performing CPR in the ambulance and suctioning saliva and vomit from his throat.

Those witnesses also said that it seemed obvious at the time that McClain was suffering from excited delirium and that ketamine is a widely agreed upon and safe antidote to help people with that condition.