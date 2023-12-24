A Colorado mom’s search for a diverse Santa reiterates the value of representation

First timers, mom Maria Ware and her nine-year-old daughter Aria were also impressed.

“I am a Christian believer and I believe that God created us in his image. And so for me, when I think of Santa or when I think of anything or anyone, representation is important because we can't be what we can't see,” said Ware. “And to say that this meaning of Christmas should look a certain way and Santa Claus should look a certain way just doesn't align with what I was raised to believe my whole life, which is that we were made in the image of God. And so why shouldn't Santa look like me?”

For Auon'tai Anderson, who serves as vice president of the Denver School Board, he said that growing up in Colorado he'd always craved seeing a Santa who looked like him. Now as a father himself, he's doing his part to make that happen.

Although he didn't necessarily initially view himself as the Santa type, he said he jumped into the role without hesitation three years ago when he was asked to volunteer at a community toy drive and photo op hosted by Brother Jeff's Cultural Center located in Denver's historic Welton Street. It turned out to be a big hit; the line was wrapped around the block with families of all backgrounds waiting to take pics with Black Santa.

And that first year his attire was, well, unique.

“We didn't have time to go get a Santa suit. So I utilized some Nike gear and wore a Nike tracksuit with some Air Force ones and threw on the Santa beard and hat and we made it happen, we made do with what we could,” he said “And definitely some of the kids were excited to see a Santa that was representative of their community. Some of the older kids didn't fall for it because of the lack of the suit, but most of our younger children definitely love the idea of seeing a Santa that looked like them.”

He said many of the kids had lots of questions.

“Some of them were like, ‘I thought Santa was white. Why does Santa look like me?’ And so it's always good to be able to celebrate our diversity.” Auon'tai Anderson, vice president of the Denver School Board

Finding the “Blantas,” as some of my fellow Black Santa enthusiasts have nicknamed them, got me wondering what other diverse representations of Santa exist here. Indigenous? Asian? And what about Santas for the kiddos out there who don't speak English or those who don't speak at all? The good news is that I found them, most of them anyway.

Angelo Mendez has been the bilingual Latine Santa for three years now at the annual Camp Christmas event being held this year in Aurora.

“Sometimes their parents will come up and they'll be speaking Spanish, so then I will begin to speak Spanish to them and a lot of them are really surprised and I'm very happy,” said Mendez. “The parents seem pretty elated that I speak Spanish and the fact that I can basically talk to them in their own language, especially with the newer immigrants that come to the United States.”

Along with a white Santa, this year Camp Christmas also has a Black Santa and has even had an ASL-speaking Santa in the past so kids who are hearing impaired may share their Christmas list via American Sign Language.

Communications manager, Brittany Gutiérrez said her team doesn’t go out of their way to tip off guests about which one to expect at the photo display on a given day unless they ask; because they want kids of all backgrounds to experience a diverse mix of Santas.

It’s the same story at Stanley Marketplace also in Aurora. It has its own mix of Santas, including Black and Latino ones. Assistant General Manager Erin Streets said the diversity has been greatly appreciated.

“We've received Facebook messages and Instagram messages alike, just applauding our efforts and thanking us for providing Santas of all different kinds,” said Gutiérrez.

When you think about it, finding Brown Santa just makes sense. Latinos were the second largest racial or ethnic group in Colorado making up about 22 percent of our state's population. One way Stanley Marketplace paid homage to the culture this year was by hosting a mariachi band performance one Saturday near the Santa display.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News An ethnically diverse group of Santas gathered at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora on Wednesday, Dec.13, 2023.

Finding Asian Santa was much tougher; I had to dig deeper and search harder. Then I finally found him. His alias is Peter Trinh and his cover, if you will, is working as a character actor in productions across Colorado (because Santa can't just go around letting everyone know what he really does for a living). Trinh said interacting with kiddos and posing for pictures at the Winter Wonderland event held recently in Aurora was the role of a lifetime, something that would've meant the world to him growing up as an Asian kid in Colorado.

“I hold it in high regard; I think about how I would feel if I ever saw that,” he said. “I'm 41 years old and this was my first time seeing an Asian Santa and it’s me.”

Trinh said words can’t express how impactful it is.

“Representation is so important and it is always a reach for inclusion,” he said. “And I think growing up in Denver as an Asian American, you kind of just sink into the shadows and you don't feel as an active member of the community; you're just an observer because nothing about you is represented in what you see in mainstream culture and media. And being able to break that and be able to see an Asian Santa. I think as a kid it would've really helped me in my career. This is an avenue, this is a statement that we matter, instead of just being expected to be this quiet part of society.”

The Asian Santa Winter Wonderland event at Happy Living Adult Daycare in Aurora was a dream realized for organizer Annie Guo VanDan, president of Asian Avenue Magazine and executive director of the Colorado Asian Culture and Education Network. VanDan, mother to three kiddos under the age of six, said she was driven by a deep desire to ensure that her own children grow up seeing a Santa who looks like them.

“The goal of the event is really to provide Asian young people and families with the opportunity to see themselves and increase cultural pride and visibility,” she said. “And so the activities at the event were not necessarily Asian-focused. So we're doing things like face painting or bouncy houses and crafts the same way that they would get at any other winter wonderland event, but what makes it unique is that it is focused on our community and this is an opportunity for us to create a space that does not exist in Denver.”

As much as the event is for children, VanDan said she believes it was just as impactful for the adults.

“So part of it is kind of this dual feeling of you're almost doing it for your parents too, to give them kind of what they had wished we had and then also doing it now for our kids. I am hoping that future generations don't have to experience that same sense of denial of our identities because we never saw ourselves. And so it's kind of like an homage to both our parents and our kids.”

Courtesy of James Rowe Interview with Black Santa and Mrs. Clause, December 2023.

Unfortunately, I never found an indigenous Santa, but if you know of one here in Colorado, please let us know. If he exists, I suspect there's a pretty persistent parent or advocate who made that happen.

Back to the Kaborè family in Parker, in case you're wondering whether mom ever got to fulfill her Christmas wish of finding Black Santa for her little Black sons, Elijah and Matisse, she did!

Turns out that the Black Santa from the Jack and Jill event also managed to fit in a short stint this season, working the photo display at Denver's Cherry Creek Mall. Mom made sure to get pictures of both of her sons with St. Nick. Matisse, of course, personally put in that order for that bike he wanted for Christmas. And not just any bike, “a Black bike,” he insists.

I guess he'll have to wait until Christmas morning to find out if Black Santa delivered!