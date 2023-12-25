A ten million milestone: non-profit Project Angel Heart helps Colorodans one meal at a time

Gozansky said most people understand the importance of having a good diet, but the key to the food-as-medicine concept is getting tailored, nutritious meals to those who will see the most benefit.

“We have to make sure that these interventions are getting to the people who need them most,” she said. “We have to match care to need.”

She said research has shown building out programs like this nationwide could avert more than a million hospital stays, generating potentially billions of dollars in savings.

Project Angel Heart touts data spotlighting its impact, examining health costs before and after clients get meal deliveries.

Medically tailored meals contributed to a 13 percent drop in the rate of hospital readmission; total medical costs for those with certain serious, chronic diseases fell by 24 percent. That’s according to Project Angel Heart, relying on data from the Colorado All Payer Claims Database.

Project Angel Heart has been living its mission for decades.

In early December, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston was on hand to celebrate a mind-boggling landmark: The group recently served up its 10,000,000th meal. Johnston marked the occasion by donning a red apron and black hat with the group’s logo.

Johnston called the program’s impact “incredible,” spotlighting its reliance on donations and volunteers.

John Daley/CPR News Denver mayor Mike Johnston prepares a meal, along with volunteers, at Project Angel Heart on Dec. 7, 2023.

Between 5,000 and 7,000 people volunteer for the organization each year, totaling about 70,000 volunteer hours annually, Ryan said. The non-profit has a $7.2 million annual budget.

“Almost all that is a volunteer network,” Johnston said with a smile after touring its kitchen, housed in a renovated brick building on Washington Street north of I-70.

“It just shows people's capacity for generosity is almost limitless, particularly if you give them an important cause and a chance to work together towards delivering it,” Johnston said. “So yeah, it was the city at its best for me.”

“It's also the personal relationship,” he added, “That comes with knowing that someone loves you enough to make you a hot meal, package you a hot meal, and deliver it to your house.”

After packaging that milestone meal, the breakfast bowl with a 10,000,000th meal sticker was soon out the door and handed off by Charles Robbins to its recipient, Diane Roybal.

“We're just delighted to be able to deliver it to you,” Robbins said.

John Daley/CPR News Project Angel Heart volunteer Jane Garmyn from Westminster is a retired neonatal nurse in Denver, on Dec. 7, 2023.

Back in 1991, Robbins got the ball rolling on what would become Project Angel Heart, putting together a group to hand out the first meals, donated by the restaurant Racines, to HIV and AIDS patients.

“We packaged up the lasagna and a salad and put magazines and roses in the bags, and drew little notes on the bags as well,” he said “And we had a small band of volunteers that delivered them that day. And that's how it started.”

“It means a lot to me to be able to get it,” Roybal said of the 10,000,000th meal. “It was a nice surprise that I was given the honor, and it's an honor to get this today and a blessing to get these once a week to have them in my fridge when I need them.”