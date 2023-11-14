Mesa County has more than 100 seniors on a waiting list to receive Meals on Wheels. It’s not alone

“One particular individual on the waitlist is a 95-year-old veteran who endured a recent leg amputation,” the commissioners wrote. “The State must recognize the need to dramatically increase funding for these services to meet the ongoing and rising needs due to the rapidly aging population.”

The Area Agencies on Aging, which works to keep seniors in their homes through a myriad of programs, is seeking a $5 million base increase in funding and a classification change that would tie that funding to inflation. While Colorado’s next budget is ultimately in the hands of the legislature, the increase was not included in Polis’ budget proposal released at the beginning of November.

A spokesperson for Polis said: “The Governor and the Department of Human Services will continue to work with the AAAs and other local leaders to map out a sustainable path forward as Colorado’s demographics continue to shift.”

"I just wouldn't eat"

Laure Means lives in Fruita and receives Meals on Wheels deliveries. At 84, she says it’s difficult just to keep her weight up.

“I think there's a lot of people that if they didn't have this, they would really have a bad problem,” Means said. “And without this, well, I probably would be another 10 to 15 pounds less than what I am because I just wouldn't eat.”

Tom Baker drops food off for Means during his volunteer days with Meals on Wheels. He moved to Colorado from the Bay Area to help care for aging relatives and has a strong rapport with the clients he visits.

“A lot of people have told us … thank you so much for this. We would not be able to live on our own without you guys delivering meals to us,” Baker said.

Tom Hesse Tom Baker, left, makes a Meals on Wheels delivery to Richard Hiatt in Fruita.

One of those clients is Richard Hiatt, a retired Navy veteran who lives in Fruita with his wife, Molly. Baker has helped Hiatt track down replacement medical supplies and will bring his trash can back up to the house after pickup days.

“This is a real pleasure for us to be able to get this. And especially dealing with people like Tom (Baker) who's done a lot of things for me. And I just enjoy the heck out of it,” Hiatt said.

But, for the hundreds of clients that Mesa County Meals on Wheels serves, there are scores of others waiting for these deliveries. De Bock says it’s not a matter of volunteers or capacity, just funding.

“The money's not there. That is the issue. There's very few issues that are just one fix,” de Bock said. “So many things are so nuanced and there's so many things that go into it and so many things that you've fixed. And this is not one of those issues. It is, simply, we need money.”

A funding cliff is approaching

The money was there for a while. During the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a rush of federal funding to senior services meant program managers weren’t having to triage requests for food based on age and need.

“For the first time in years, I didn't have a waitlist. When you give us the money, look at the amazing things that we could do,” de Bock said.

Mesa County Meals on Wheels gets a large chunk of its funding from federal and state coffers. That’s not true of every county’s homebound meal service. Some are funded through hospitals or foundations and many aren’t even called Meals on Wheels.