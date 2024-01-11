Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state Jan. 12-14
Our Lady of Perpetual Motion in Fruita is a former Catholic church established in 1921 and listed on the Colorado Register of Historic Places. This month, the owners launched an artists-in-residence program. The artists come from four different locations, disciplines, and backgrounds. They will be in residence through February 3.
Friday, Jan. 12
This Friday, the Colorado Photographic Arts Center opens a new exhibition at its new location in Denver's Golden Triangle Creative District.
“Through Their Lens Personal Projects by Veterans” is a showcase of the CPAC's Veterans Workshop Series, which offers a free, six-month advanced photography workshop to veterans for personal projects. Since the program began in 2017, 60 local Veterans have graduated and are exhibiting, selling, and publishing their photography professionally in Colorado and beyond.
Army vet Robert Grimmer’s piece Saving Ukraine: Medics of the Zero Line is on display there.
“I think it's important for the public to know that this is an art that's alive and well and is reaching out for people that might want to better their craft or take that next step towards being a professional,” Grimmer said.
Jan. 12 - Feb. 17 at Colorado Photographic Arts Center.
Saturday, Jan. 13
William Cameron's “Truth Be Told” is having its world premiere at Denver's Curious Theatre. In the play, a true-crime author interviews the mother of a suspect in a mass shooting.
The play runs beginning on Saturday, Jan. 13 through Feb. 10.
Sunday, Jan. 14
The San Francisco-based contemporary dance company, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, performs “Deep River,” presented by Vilar Performing Arts Center and Vail Dance Festival.
“Deep River” is a collaboration with Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer and is set to a musical score by jazz pianist, composer, and MacArthur Fellow Jason Moran.
The ballet has one performance only on Sunday, Jan. 14 at The Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.
Looking ahead
Dazzle presents ”Good Trouble”, a John Lewis & MLK Jr. Day tribute with Denver Park Hill Methodist Church minister of music and worship Daryl J. Walker.
The live show is like a mix CD to help you locate “Good Trouble.” Artists and speakers include Mary Louise Lee singing “This Little Light of Mine."
The event is at Dazzel’s new home in the Denver Performing Arts Complex on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Motus Theater presents its second annual arts-based event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, titled “Dr. King Jr. & the Radical Roots at the Heart of Justice.”
Special Guests include The ReMINDers, Dr. Reiland Rabaka, Norma Johnson, JustUs Monologist Candice Bailey and TRANSformative Stories Monologist Jahmil Robert.
The event is Monday, Jan. 15t at 2:30 p.m. in the Gordon Gamm Theater at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder.
Other arts and culture events around Colorado
How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated. Some groups that appear on the list may also be financial sponsors of CPR, but have no input into our editorial choices.
Some groups mentioned in the Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.
