Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state Jan. 12-14

Our Lady of Perpetual Motion in Fruita is a former Catholic church established in 1921 and listed on the Colorado Register of Historic Places. This month, the owners launched an artists-in-residence program. The artists come from four different locations, disciplines, and backgrounds. They will be in residence through February 3.

(Courtesy of Andrea Stolarczyk) Our Lady of Perpetual Motion 2024 Artists-in-Residence, from left to right: Megan Morgan, Ileana Barbu, Van Williamson, Vanessa Porras.

Friday, Jan. 12

This Friday, the Colorado Photographic Arts Center opens a new exhibition at its new location in Denver's Golden Triangle Creative District.

“Through Their Lens Personal Projects by Veterans” is a showcase of the CPAC's Veterans Workshop Series, which offers a free, six-month advanced photography workshop to veterans for personal projects. Since the program began in 2017, 60 local Veterans have graduated and are exhibiting, selling, and publishing their photography professionally in Colorado and beyond.

Army vet Robert Grimmer’s piece Saving Ukraine: Medics of the Zero Line is on display there.

“I think it's important for the public to know that this is an art that's alive and well and is reaching out for people that might want to better their craft or take that next step towards being a professional,” Grimmer said.

Jan. 12 - Feb. 17 at Colorado Photographic Arts Center.