Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state Jan. 18-21

A half dozen historical figures will take the stage at the Ellie Caulkins Studio Loft over the course of 2024. They’re being brought to life through a six-part series of shows by Colorado playwright Mike Broemmel and presented by Denver Arts and Venues and Colorado TNTS (Theather in Non-Traditional Spaces). Each of the one-person plays explores a single historical figure, from Anne Boleyn to Truman Capote.

The series starts this weekend with “I'm Harvey Milk”, directed by Greg West with Ben Beasley of Buena Vista in the title role. The show follows Milk's life, from his youth to his leadership in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and his groundbreaking political career, which was cut short by his assassination in San Francisco City Hall in 1978.

Broemmel said he looks for little moments in a character's life that aren’t well known, in order to humanize them, and avoid falling into the cliches of a Ted Talk-esque lecture.

“It's those little personal gems in their lives that get woven into the script and into the play that allow it to, I think, come to life and not feel like you're sitting in a classroom,” said Broemme.

The series starts with 'I'm Harvey Milk' on Jan. 19 and 20, and is followed by:

The Hours of Anne: The Last Day in the Life of Anne Boleyn - Feb. 28 and 29

The Wind Is Us: The Death That Killed Capote

The Bonfils Girl: The Life Story of Helen Bonfils

Mother! (the life story of Mother Jones)

Stand Still & Look Stupid: The Life Story of Hedy Lamarr

(Courtesy of Colorado TINTS) A scene from “I'm Harvey Milk,” directed by Greg West with Ben Beasley of Buena Vista in the title role.

Thursday, Jan. 18

OpenStage Theatre & Company’s production of SWEAT heads into its second week at the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater in Fort Collins. Thursday night’s show is a pay-what-you-can performance; tickets will be released on a first come first served basis for those who RSVP in advance.

The 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, written by Lynn Nottage and directed for OpenStage by Kenny Moten, presents a brutally honest look at the decline of the working class, with heart and a bit of humor.

Ticketed performances of SWEAT run Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 10, at the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre in Fort Collins.

(Courtesy of OpenStage Theatre & Company) OpenStage Theatre & Company

Friday, Jan. 19

Since its founding in 1980, the Valley Visual Art Show (VVAS) in Carbondale has allowed area artists to showcase their work, becoming one of Colorado's longest-running community art events. This year 50 artists, across many disciplines and at different stages in their careers, are showing their work. Visitors can vote for their favorite piece to win the ‘People’s Choice Award.’

The 45th Annual Valley Visual Art Show opening reception with artists is Friday, Jan. 19, 5-7 p.m. On display until Feb. 23 at Carbondale Arts.