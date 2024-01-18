Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state Jan. 18-21
A half dozen historical figures will take the stage at the Ellie Caulkins Studio Loft over the course of 2024. They’re being brought to life through a six-part series of shows by Colorado playwright Mike Broemmel and presented by Denver Arts and Venues and Colorado TNTS (Theather in Non-Traditional Spaces). Each of the one-person plays explores a single historical figure, from Anne Boleyn to Truman Capote.
The series starts this weekend with “I'm Harvey Milk”, directed by Greg West with Ben Beasley of Buena Vista in the title role. The show follows Milk's life, from his youth to his leadership in the LGBTQ+ rights movement and his groundbreaking political career, which was cut short by his assassination in San Francisco City Hall in 1978.
Broemmel said he looks for little moments in a character's life that aren’t well known, in order to humanize them, and avoid falling into the cliches of a Ted Talk-esque lecture.
“It's those little personal gems in their lives that get woven into the script and into the play that allow it to, I think, come to life and not feel like you're sitting in a classroom,” said Broemme.
The series starts with 'I'm Harvey Milk' on Jan. 19 and 20, and is followed by:
The Hours of Anne: The Last Day in the Life of Anne Boleyn - Feb. 28 and 29
The Wind Is Us: The Death That Killed Capote
The Bonfils Girl: The Life Story of Helen Bonfils
Mother! (the life story of Mother Jones)
Stand Still & Look Stupid: The Life Story of Hedy Lamarr
Thursday, Jan. 18
OpenStage Theatre & Company’s production of SWEAT heads into its second week at the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater in Fort Collins. Thursday night’s show is a pay-what-you-can performance; tickets will be released on a first come first served basis for those who RSVP in advance.
The 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, written by Lynn Nottage and directed for OpenStage by Kenny Moten, presents a brutally honest look at the decline of the working class, with heart and a bit of humor.
Ticketed performances of SWEAT run Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 10, at the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre in Fort Collins.
Friday, Jan. 19
Since its founding in 1980, the Valley Visual Art Show (VVAS) in Carbondale has allowed area artists to showcase their work, becoming one of Colorado's longest-running community art events. This year 50 artists, across many disciplines and at different stages in their careers, are showing their work. Visitors can vote for their favorite piece to win the ‘People’s Choice Award.’
The 45th Annual Valley Visual Art Show opening reception with artists is Friday, Jan. 19, 5-7 p.m. On display until Feb. 23 at Carbondale Arts.
Saturday, Jan. 20
The art exhibit “Shifting Balance: Reflections on Land, Climate, and Beauty” opens Saturday at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins and runs through Feb. 24. Colorado State University's art faculty share works focused on the natural world and the complex relationship between humans and the environment.
Shifting Balance: Reflections on Land, Climate, and Beauty Opening Reception: 5:30 - 7 p.m., Jan. 20. Show runs through Feb. 24 at Fort Collins’ Lincoln Center.
Grand Junction's professional symphonic rock & roll orchestra, the GJ Rockestra, offers unusual musical events, with the goal of raising money for the CMU Music Department's scholarship fund. This Saturday GJ Rockestra hosts guest band Peach Street Revival, a local woman-dominated band that mixes original songs with classic rock covers.
GJ Rockestra, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Robinson Theater in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center.
The Colorado Symphony is bringing back a fan favorite with its homage to the music of the late composer John Williams. The program features music from several of Williams's most famous movie compositions, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and many more! The concert is at Boetcher Hall on Saturday evening and again on Sunday afternoon.
A Tribute to John Williams, Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2:30 at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver.
Sunday, Jan. 21
On Sunday, viewers in Colorado, and all across the globe, will be able to watch Olga Smirnova, a former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet, perform Giselle with the Dutch National Ballet on the big screen in local movie houses. Ten Front Range cinemas, from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, will offer afternoon and early evening screenings of Giselle, often cited as the ultimate romantic ballet.
Find information on locations and showtimes here. Theaters will also offer encore screenings next Wednesday, Jan. 24.
Looking Ahead
The Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and a new production originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre is coming to the Buell at the DCPA later this month. The cast includes Coloradan Joshua Bess, from Littleton.
Jesus Christ Superstar runs for eight performances Jan. 23 – 28 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.
Other arts and culture events around Colorado
