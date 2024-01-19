If Colorado’s rising property taxes stress you out, you might qualify for relief

Property tax bills will soon arrive in Colorado mailboxes, and after years of rising values, many homeowners may open them with a sense of dread.

But there is the possibility of relief; more homeowners than ever qualify for a program that allows them to defer those taxes – in part or in full – until the home is sold.



Up until two years ago, seniors and active military personnel were the only people who qualified for this benefit. But, as of 2023, the state has opened a Property Tax Deferral Program to the general public.

That said, the general public doesn’t mean everyone.

What does it do?

For eligible seniors and active military, the program defers the total property tax owed.

For everyone else, if your property taxes grow more than four percent from the past two years, you can put off paying some or all of the increase, up to $10,000.

But note: these are payment deferrals, not exemptions. The money, with some interest, will have to be paid eventually.