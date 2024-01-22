Colorado weather: Light mountain snow expected through the week as Front Range warms up

After a prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures and snowy conditions, it appears inclement weather in Colorado is slowing down.

Traces of winter weather will persist in the mountains Monday. The National Weather Service said afternoon snow showers will be likely in Park, Summit and Mesa counties. Snow amounts of up to 2 inches will be possible in mountainous regions.

“A few heavier showers could produce a quick accumulation of around an inch in an hour, most likely across the highest elevations,” a NWS forecast said. “Locally slick conditions will thus be possible at times, primarily for roadways in Park County as well as Hoosier Pass, with a lower impact potential for I-70. Overall accumulations will be on the light side however.”