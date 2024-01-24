To process your climate anxiety, be the butterfly

A speaker in the middle of the room cemented the transformation by playing a soundtrack complete with bird song, music and the sound of trickling water.

Osnes, who teaches theatre and environmental studies at the University of Colorado of Boulder, is the creator of “The Butterfly Affect,” a guided, interactive performance that lets participants experience the metamorphosis of a butterfly — from egg, caterpillar, chrysalis, to butterfly.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner sits on a leaf on the floor as he begins "The Butterfly Affect," CU Boulder professor Beth Osnes' interactive performance piece about climate change and the environment. Jan. 17, 2024.

The Butterfly Affect is Osnes’s most recent creative work and transpired after she began doing research for one of her classes, Creative Climate Communication. She said that while looking into topics to discuss with her class, she began to feel increasingly discouraged about the perilous state of our planet.

“I started to get that terrible ooze feeling, that comes in like a sickness that you get from despair. It was like swallowing crude oil or something,” Osnes said. “Just the knowledge of what’s happening to our planet, it feels almost disabling. It almost puts your heart on the ground. And we can't address the climate crisis if our hearts are on the ground.”

In fact, the emotions that Osnes is describing — feeling helpless and despair around the climate crisis — have a name: climate anxiety.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite CU Boulder professor Beth Osnes and Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner begin "The Butterfly Affect."

And she’s not alone. According to one 2021 global study, over 59 percent of young adults said they were “very or extremely worried” about climate change and more than 45 percent said their feelings about climate change negatively affected their daily life and functioning. The study surveyed 10,000 people across the world, aged 16-25.

So Osnes recognized the need to make climate education more approachable and hopeful.

“If the dove is a symbol of peace, butterflies are a symbol of change,” she said. “Change is inevitable, but making it beautiful is a choice. And that's really the idea behind these butterfly costumes.”