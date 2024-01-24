Here’s where Colorado wolves have been hanging out — for now

It’s been more than a month since Gov. Jared Polis popped open a set of crates holding wolves from Oregon, kicking off the state’s voter-approved effort to restore a viable population of predators to Colorado.

A new map released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Wednesday provides a clearer picture of wolf activity since then. It suggests the 10 predators — along with two previously collared wolves — have visited a broad territory centered around Kremmling, Colo, including Jackson, Routt, Eagle, Summit and Grand counties.

Data Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Graphic: Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite New data from GPS collars show Colorado's 12 gray wolves traveled throughout a 4,400 square-mile region from Dec. 18, 2023, to Jan. 22, 2024. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say tracking data show wolf activity has been detected in 23 separate watersheds stretching from the Wyoming border to Interstate 70.

No one expected the 10 animals recently let loose in Grand County to stay near the release location. Wolves have been known to travel up to 140 miles immediately after arriving on a new landscape, which means they could have bolted to new habitats almost anywhere across the state.

It now appears the new arrivals have not made a break for the Front Range or any state border. The range of Colorado wolves currently includes about 4,500 square miles of the Western Slope but doesn’t span east of Granby, south of Vail or west of Glenwood Springs.

Not every place highlighted on the map is necessarily a hotbed for Colorado’s latest lupine residents, either.