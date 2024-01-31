The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for February 2024

The Local 303 represents Black artists from our community year round, including February. Over the next month we continue our commitment to supporting and enriching the lives of Coloradoans through music with a spotlight on Black History Month. In our conversation with this month's talent across genres like hip-hop, R&B, pop and electronic, we ask these artists to share the musicians who inspired them to create from day one and also how they use their platform to tackle social change and advance racial equity.



Denver native Elle Green says that she uses music to create opportunities for herself and others, "specifically Black Women, Women of Color, Queer Women and disenfranchised People." Nelo, who is a local rapper and also runs a non-profit says he uses his music as a "conduit for building community and to tell stories that are relative to the current issues we face as a society." Additionally, Aurora's Claygo highlights how music connects us all and spreads his message saying, "music gives you a voice, and a chance to speak for those who cannot."



As far as influences go, Krisangela who is releasing original music in addition to being in one of Colorado's most sought after cover band says she is "deeply inspired by Aretha Franklin" adding that "the depth and breadth of her talent to write so meaningfully, to sing so powerfully, and be recognized as a producer as well" is something she hopes she can one day master. You can hear the soulful R&B influences in rising local artist YasmineEmani who says as a "black woman in music the ways in which I create social change is by creating without limitations of what my music should or shouldn’t sound like," much like her music hero Janelle Monae.



Terrell Matheny who is also being featured for the first time cites inspiration from Black artists Michael Jackson, Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, and Rick Ross. As you will discover he is not only a local singer-songwriter, but he also used to dance for the Denver Nuggets. Since it is basketball season we are excited to include a jam by Project Nay & DJ K Tone dedicated to our city and the Nuggets after winning the NBA Championship last year!



Hear Osha Renee and Brittany.Renee.Beckett on the radio this month; both whom seem to encompass the energy of 90s R&B and pop legends like Janet Jackson or Aaliyah. Meanwhile 90s icon Lauryn Hill and hip-hop artists like J Cole are whom Denver rapper Spinks says to draw inspiration. She also shared that this year she will be releasing one new song each month. Multidisciplinary artist IAMGRÜV channels inspiration from the music (and ensembles) of Andre 3000 and hopes to inspire people to love themselves through his music.



After being featured last July, Local 303 favorite Lane-O returns with songs from his newest album Us and continues to use his platform to "shed light on social issues, injustice and inequality that marginalized communities face."



You'll hear these artists on Indie 102.3 all month long, and we'd love for you come meet some of them in person, too! Join us for our monthly Local 303 Meetup to celebrate our featured artists and our entire music community. Each meetup features a music meeting where you get to vote on new local songs, a chance to win concert tickets, and a special live performance. The meetup takes place on Monday, Feb. 26 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Hi-Dive, located at 7 S. Broadway in Denver. This event is open to everyone 21+ and free admission.



Thanks to Stuart Alden of Ink Lounge who designs a limited edition screen print poster for each meetup, only 50 printed and available by donation.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!

CLAYGO

Photo: Jonathan Martin

Band Lineup: Claygo (He/Him) - Singer-Songwriter



Colorado Home: Aurora



Formed: 2016



Latest Release: Dreamz Turnt Cold, March 8, 2023, Self-Released.



Upcoming Shows: No official shows as of now, but you can always catch me at Mercury Cafe every 2nd Thursday of the month at our Bodies Of Culture Open Mic.



About: Claygo is an up and coming hip-hop artist from Aurora, CO, who isn't just another person trying to rap. He is very socially conscious with a smooth flow mixed with powerful lyrics. He genuinely has something to say in an attempt to bring a real message to the masses. Claygo has always had a love for music, and played around with it throughout high school and college. However, it was 2016 when he would begin taking it more serious releasing his first project entitled "Mission Impossible." He would then follow up with his sophomore project called "Thinkin' Out Loud." Thinkin' Out Loud would gain attention from 303 Magazine as well as Westword magazine. Following Thinkin' Out Loud he would go on to release "Dreamz Turnt Cold." Claygo has always said he is not looking to be famous he just wants to be heard.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about for 2024: Currently I am focusing on releasing a lot more singles rather than full projects. I have a single I plan on releasing very soon called "This What Yall Want". I am also doing a lot of work with my Bodies of Culture board I am on.



If this is a theme for you, how do you use your music to tackle social change and advance racial equity? Music gives you a voice, and a chance to speak for those who cannot. With my music, I try to make it a point to make sure I am always giving some sort of message in every song I write. To me, music is the best way to reach anyone. The entire world loves music, what better way to get a message out than through a song.



What Black musicians inspire you? Tupac, Michael Jackson, J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, Lil Flip, Devin The Dude, Chamillionaire, Outkast, Nina Simone, Erykah Badu to name a few. I could truly go on forever.



Get Social: Facebook, Instagram