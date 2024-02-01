Colorado weather: Winter storm expected to blast mountains with snow Friday

A major winter storm is expected to bring several inches of snow to the mountains over the weekend, with lesser impacts forecasted for the Front Range.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for several areas along the I-70 corridor. Those areas should expect to receive over 6 inches of snow through Saturday. Accumulation could reach up to 20 inches in certain areas, including near Eisenhower Tunnel, Mount Blue Sky and parts of Rocky Mountain National Park. Travel is expected to be dangerous at higher elevations and is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

Grand Junction will also see some flurries through the weekend, however accumulation is not expected to reach the heights of mountain towns. The NWS expects less than an inch in the Western Slope city and its surrounding area.

Forecasts for the I-25 corridor are far less confident than the ones for the mountain. Temperatures are expected to drop from the warmer-than-average “false spring” conditions starting Friday. The highest chance for snow is on Saturday, although the NWS says precipitation could also come in the form of rain.

The NWS expects rain mixed with some snow in the Denver metro area, but is still warning of a threat of major snowfall. As of Thursday morning, the NWS says there is a 27 percent chance that Denver receives more than six inches of snow.

The storm is expected to lose power as it moves east, meaning snow on the Eastern Plains is unexpected.

“We're reasonably confident the precipitation will stay in the form of rain east of a Greeley to Limon line. But still some threat of a changeover on the back end of the storm toward Saturday night or Sunday morning,” a NWS forecast said.