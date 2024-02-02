Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in Colorado — and its holiday traditions explained

Aspen, Eldora and Winter Park

Lunar New Year Treasure Hunt

Celebrate Lunar New Year on the mountain with a red envelope treasure hunt. Five red envelopes containing lucky prizes will be tucked away on each mountain for guests to find. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11 and continues until all 15 envelopes have been found. Clues will be posted on the @ikonpass Instagram page and reposted by @aspensnowmass, @eldoradomtnresort and @winterparkresort.

Sunday, Feb. 11, starting at 10 a.m. at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, and Winter Park Resort.

Aurora

Celebrate the new year with international cuisine, live music, lion dancing, taiko drums, a taekwondo performance, global vendors, cultural activities, and more.

Sunday, Feb. 4, noon to 6 p.m. at 2430 S. Havana St.

Immerse yourself in festivities with lion and dragon dances, traditional crafts for kids, and a feast of Asian cuisine.

Friday, Feb. 9, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Town Center of Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave.

Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute will ring in the Year of the Dragon at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS in partnership with the UCCS DEI Outreach and Education and the UCCS Asian Studies.

The 2024 celebration will include a traditional lion dance, Taiko drummers, Asian ribbon and fan dances, Chinese musical instrument performances, martial arts exhibitions, a Dragon Dance, Asian aerial acrobats, and more.

There will also be a “Chinatown” of merchants offering dragon dolls, Asian jewelry, artwork, clothing, and other wares. Visitors can sample Asian teas in the Tea House and children can learn to do Chinese art in the Kid’s Zone. Asian food truck vendors will be curbside to offer authentic food for the celebration.

Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.

Chinatown, the Tea House and the Kid’s Zone are free to enter and open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission for cultural performances is $15 for adults, $10 for Military, students, senior (age 65+), children and CSCCI members. Children under 5 are free.

Denver

The Far East Center has been hosting Lunar New Year events since the beginning of January, but festivities will culminate with two full days of cultural performances and presentations, including dragon ice carving, K-pop dancers, karate, tai chi, and lion dances galore.

Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Far East Center, 333 S. Federal Blvd.

Join the Denver Asian American Pacific Islander Commission (DAAPIC) and Colorado AANHPI organizations for this free, family-friendly Lunar New Year Celebration featuring local artists, a food truck park and marketplace, cultural entertainment, and lion dancing.

Saturday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave.

Enjoy a Chinese celebration complete with a traditional lion dance, Chinese banquet dinner, lucky red envelope sales, and items for auction. Shop at a Night Market, get your palm read, and dance the night away with a Silent Disco. All proceeds enable the Nathan Yip Foundation to support rural Colorado schools, students, and teachers.

Saturday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 10:30 p.m. at The Grand Hyatt, 1750 Welton St. Tickets start at $250.

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with an evening of tradition and culture. Witness a majestic Lion Dance and indulge in a 10-course banquet reflecting the depth of Chinese culinary art. This event celebrates Chinese New Year while supporting the long-lasting friendship between Denver and its sister city Kunming, China.

Saturday, Feb. 17. Cash bar and auction begin at 4:30 p.m. with lion dancing at 5:30 p.m. and banquet service at 6 p.m. Empress Seafood Restaurant, 2825 W. Alameda Ave.

Join the Chinese American Foundation of Colorado and the Denver Chinese School for a cultural fair, marketplace, celebration show, and a taste of China. The day’s events will include crafts, games, acrobats, magicians, lion dancers, musical acts, martial arts, and authentic cuisine.

Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at George Washington High School, 655 S. Monaco Pkwy. General admission is $25.

Dillon

Although not specifically a Lunar New Year event, the 6th Alley Bar & Grill Supper Club is offering a special menu of pork soup dumplings, pumpkin red curry soup, a choice of chicken and pineapple yellow curry or pork green curry, and mango sticky rice with cream of coconut for desert. Reservations required.

Friday, Feb. 2, 6 to 9 p.m. at 6th Alley Bar & Grill, 28194 US-6.

$40 for adults, $25 for kids 7 to 12 years old.

Highlands Ranch

The Highlands Ranch Cultural Affairs Association and Great Wall Chinese Academy are presenting a cultural fair with crafts, costumes, vendors, and more. Plus, a variety of stage performances, including traditional music, Chinese Dragon and Lion dances, folk dances, and Chinese martial arts-Kung Fu demonstrations. Performers are a mix of talented school-age individuals and professionals.

Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Southridge Recreation Center, 4800 McArthur Ranch Road. The free cultural fair runs from noon to 4 p.m. The $10 stage show is from 2 to 3 p.m.

Fort Collins

The Global Village Museum is presenting a special dinner at Hunan Chinese Cuisine. The evening will include a traditional three-course Chinese New Year’s dinner, non-alcoholic beverages, and dessert. A cash bar will also be available. The event will include speakers from China and participants will share stories of their experiences and travels there.

Saturday, Feb. 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hunan Chinese Cuisine, 731 E. Harmony Road. Reservations are $50 per person and advance registration is required by Feb. 3.

This festival will feature Asian fusion cuisine, a silent auction, and entertainment including taiko drummers, traditional Filipino dance, and a traditional dragon dance.

Saturday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Lincoln Center, 417 W Magnolia St. Although the event is free, there is a $20 suggested donation.

Longmont

The Asian-Pacific Association of Longmont and Silver Creek High School present an afternoon full of free events, including dragon dances, cultural activities, and Asian food sampling to ring in the New Year.

Saturday, Feb. 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 4901 Nelson Road.

Parker

Welcome the Lunar New Year at Global Village Academy with free cultural performances, traditional food, crafts, games, and fun activities.

Friday, Feb. 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Global Village Academy Douglas County, 18451 Ponderosa Drive.

Silverthorne

Silverthorne’s February First Friday arts celebration will feature a wish lantern festival, which draws inspiration from Mexico’s Noche de Candela and the Lunar New Year.

Participants can decorate wish lanterns at the Silverthorne Pavilion, then release them in the Blue River north of the Chipotle bridge. They will be collected downstream by members of the Summit County Water Rescue team. Optimal viewing of the wish lanterns floating down the river will be on the bridge north of Chipotle, the Pavilion bridge, or along the Blue River Trail behind Sauce on the Blue and Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea.

Wish lantern decoration is open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Lanterns will be released at 6:45 p.m.

Other Lunar New Year celebrations include crafts and story time at Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Pkwy.