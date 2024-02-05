CSU researchers say canine respiratory illnesses have dropped since its fall peak as they continue to study its origins

The spike in respiratory viruses among Colorado’s dogs appears to have dropped since it peaked in December 2023, according to Colorado State University veterinary researchers.

In early fall, veterinarians across Colorado started noticing more owners bringing their sick dogs into their clinics. Symptoms were similar to “kennel cough”, a common respiratory illness among dogs. However, some dogs would have a prolonged cough that lasted weeks to months, which occasionally progressed into severe illnesses like pneumonia. In many cases, infected dogs would have a minimal response to treatment.

CSU veterinary researchers have been conducting several studies to track the infections and their effects. The university said its researchers have seen a decrease in cases in January.

“Why that trend is occurring is unknown but may be related to our pets spending less time in social situations that might include ill dogs during the winter months,” said Dr. Michael Lappin, an internal medicine specialist and director of the Center for Companion Animal Studies at CSU.