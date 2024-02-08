Colorado winter storm watch issued as forecasters eye possible heavy snow Friday and Saturday
A winter storm is expected to move into Colorado and could drop 4 to 8 inches of snow across parts of the state Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, federal forecasters said.
The National Weather Service forecasters issued a winter storm watch Thursday ahead of the possible snowstorm, which could fall across central, north-central and northeastern Colorado.
National Weather Service forecasters said computer weather models are still uncertain about many parts of the possible storm, especially the location and intensity of heavy snowfall, but snow accumulations could climb as high as 1 foot in some areas, including the Front Range foothills, the Denver Metro and the Palmer Divide near Castle Rock and Palmer.
Forecasters said people planning to travel on Friday or Saturday should prepared for snow-packed and icy roads.
